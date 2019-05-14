Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes the carefree lifestyle that Portland pet owners live for. Road trips, patio hangs and camping trips with your pet are just a few ways you may plan to unwind when the sun is shining. But have you ever asked your four-legged friend if he's as excited about all this new stimulus as you? He can't talk, obviously, but if he could, he'd probably have some surprising news: summertime stresses him out.
Consider a simple outing like a hike at Multnomah Falls. A peaceful afternoon hike comes with getting in the car, sitting still in traffic and being told to behave around all the children, woodland creatures and other dogs. Throw in a long ride back, and pit stop at Edgefield or Level Beer, and that can be a lot for your canine. You've probably joked at some point that your dog could stand to benefit from a toke or two while he spends the entire trip barking or shivering in solitude instead of having fun. But did you know there is a cannabis product for your dog, tailor made for moments just like this?
That product is Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs. Based on the non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis called cannabidiol, or CBD for short, Honest Paws Purity CBD Oil for dogs offers a safe and functional way of helping your dog to chill out, pre-dosed in a full line of CBD products. The benefits of CBD has been the focus for a great deal of research, looking at how CBD oil products may help relieve inflammation associated with normal daily exercise and activity and may also help manage normal stress. Researchers are just breaking ground on how effective the non-psychoactive cousin of THC from the cannabis plant can be in so many situations—including for your pet. Honest Paws comes in a variety of easy-to-ingest CBD products like cbd dog treats and infused peanut butter, which makes it simple to keep on hand for times when your dog may need it for its effects. And with an A+ rating via the Better Business Bureau, as well as a sterling 4.9 rating on Google Reviews and a 30 day money-back guarantee, Honest Paws offers a user-friendly method of exploring this proven solution for your dog's anxiety.
One way to avoid dealing with an anxious pet on a camping trip is a stay at the kennel, but wouldn't you rather spend as much quality time outdoors with your dog as possible? Dogs are great camping companions–they love to hike, snuggle up at night and keep the campsite clear of pesky racoons at night–and CBD oil for pets is a possible remedy to help reduce the effects of normal environmental stress on your pup. It comes in pre-dosed bottles with easy to understand instructions based on your dogs weight, which means you'll never need to worry about overdoing it. Pet owners should just add the recommended dosage of Honest Paws' cannabis oil in their dinner, and you'll be able to experience the joy of bringing your fur-baby along without worrying about him moping around or barking his head off the entire time.
It's a safe and premium cannabis product trusted by thousands of pet owners and veterinarians, and it should be your go-to option next time you're worried about letting your pup tag along. You could be sitting at home with your dog because you fear what freak out they might have outside or you could be the happy dog parent who's quietly enjoying a pint in the sun with his calm and collected best friend. If you choose Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs, you'll find it's easy to be the latter.
CBD's calming effect on nerves promotes relaxation in animals, leading to a happier life with your pup. Get started today with HonestPaws.com.
