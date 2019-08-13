Once you've funded your Simple checking account, you can open a separate account, called a Protected Goals Account, to start putting away money for life's unexpected events. You can then set your own goals and benchmarks on what you would like to save and determine however quickly or gradually to build to it. That way, when you're faced with an unexpected expense, you'll be ready for it with the money you have saved. Even better, all of the money you put in your Protected Goals Account earns 2.02% APY. We think that the higher-than-average APY is a nice reward to encourage savings.