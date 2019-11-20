Elephants Delicatessen has proudly served gourmet food and warm hospitality to the Portland community for 40 years. A pioneer in the specialty and gourmet foods industry, they serve a wide variety of customers through seven retail stores and their catering and sack/box lunch delivery service. Since it was founded in 1979, Elephants has embraced three core values: excellence, unity, and sustainability. Its commitment to these values extends beyond its employees and customers to the larger Portland community, particularly our most vulnerable citizens.