Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Arts, Culture & Events.
Best Bike Event
Winner: World Naked Bike Ride
Second Place: Portland Sunday Parkways
Runner Up: Pedalpalooza
Best Film Festival
Winner: Portland International Film Festival
Second Place: HUMP! Film Festival
Runner Up: Portland Gay & Lesbian Film Festival
Best Performing Arts Center
Winner: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Second Place: Revolution Hall
Runner Up: Portland Center Stage at The Armory
Best Theater Company
Winner: Portland Center Stage at The Armory
Second Place: Northwest Children's Theater
Runner Up: Artists Repertory Theatre
Best Podcast
Winner: Think Out Loud
Second Place: Murder in the Rain
Runner Up: Broken Glass Podcast
Best Neighborhood Event
Winner: Portland Farmers Market
Second Place: Portland Saturday Market
Runner Up: Mississippi Street Fair
Best Museum
Winner: Portland Art Museum
Second Place: OMSI
Runner Up:Rice Northwest Museum & Rocks and Minerals
Best Dance Company
Winner: Oregon Ballet Theatre
Second Place: White Bird
Runner Up: BodyVox
Best Summer Camp
Winner: Rock 'N' Roll Camp For Girls
Second Place: OMSI
Runner Up: Camp Namanu
Best Music School
Winner: Rock 'N' Roll Camp for Girls
Second Place: School of Rock
Runner Up: Ethos Music Center
Best Radio Station
Winner: OPB
Second Place: XRAY.fm
Runner Up: KBOO
Best Music Festival
Winner: Edgefield Concerts
Second Place: Pickathon
Runner Up: Waterfront Blues Festival
Best Outdoor Music Venue
Winner: McMenamins Edgefield
Second Place: Oregon Zoo
Runner Up: Cathedral Park
Best Outdoor Event
Winner: Edgefield Concerts
Second Place: Portland Pride Parade
Runner Up: Swifts
Best Runners Event
Winner: The Oregon Brewery Running Series
Second Place: Shamrock Run
Runner Up: Portland Marathon
Best Visual Artist
Winner: Mike Bennett Art
Second Place: Tristan TK Irving
Runner Up: Stephanie Hatch
Best Movie Theater
Winner: Hollywood Theatre
Second Place: Living Room Theaters
Runner Up: Laurelhurst Theater
Best Garden
Winner: Portland Japanese Garden
Second Place: International Rose Test Garden
Runner Up: Peninsula Park Rose Garden
Best Art Gallery
Winner: Portland Art Museum
Second Place: Nucleus Portland
Runner Up: Alberta Street Gallery
