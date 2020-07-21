We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Arts, Culture & Events. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.

Best Bike Event

Winner: World Naked Bike Ride
Second Place: Portland Sunday Parkways
Runner Up: Pedalpalooza

Best Film Festival

Winner: Portland International Film Festival
Second Place: HUMP! Film Festival
Runner Up: Portland Gay & Lesbian Film Festival 

Best Performing Arts Center

Winner: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Second Place: Revolution Hall
Runner Up: Portland Center Stage at The Armory

Best Theater Company

Winner: Portland Center Stage at The Armory
Second Place: Northwest Children's Theater
Runner Up: Artists Repertory Theatre

Best Podcast

Winner: Think Out Loud
Second Place: Murder in the Rain
Runner Up: Broken Glass Podcast

Best Neighborhood Event

Winner: Portland Farmers Market
Second Place: Portland Saturday Market
Runner Up: Mississippi Street Fair

Best Museum

Winner: Portland Art Museum
Second Place: OMSI
Runner Up:Rice Northwest Museum & Rocks and Minerals

Best Dance Company

Winner: Oregon Ballet Theatre
Second Place: White Bird
Runner Up: BodyVox

Best Summer Camp

Winner: Rock 'N' Roll Camp For Girls
Second Place: OMSI
Runner Up: Camp Namanu

Best Music School

Winner: Rock 'N' Roll Camp for Girls
Second Place: School of Rock
Runner Up: Ethos Music Center

Best Radio Station

Winner: OPB
Second Place: XRAY.fm
Runner Up: KBOO

Best Music Festival

Winner: Edgefield Concerts
Second Place: Pickathon
Runner Up: Waterfront Blues Festival

Best Outdoor Music Venue

Winner: McMenamins Edgefield
Second Place: Oregon Zoo
Runner Up: Cathedral Park

Best Outdoor Event

Winner: Edgefield Concerts
Second Place: Portland Pride Parade
Runner Up: Swifts

Best Runners Event

Winner: The Oregon Brewery Running Series
Second Place: Shamrock Run
Runner Up: Portland Marathon

Best Visual Artist

Winner: Mike Bennett Art
Second Place: Tristan TK Irving
Runner Up: Stephanie Hatch

Best Movie Theater

Winner: Hollywood Theatre
Second Place: Living Room Theaters
Runner Up: Laurelhurst Theater

Best Garden

Winner: Portland Japanese Garden
Second Place: International Rose Test Garden
Runner Up: Peninsula Park Rose Garden 

Best Art Gallery

Winner: Portland Art Museum
Second Place: Nucleus Portland
Runner Up: Alberta Street Gallery