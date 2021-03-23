Portland's oldest record store/ all ages live performance venue/ celebrity rock star haunt still boasts a line around the block, although, these days the line is likely for the sake of public health, rather than for a glimpse at a band of touring raconteurs or chanteuses. If the line seems shocking given our current circumstances, keep in mind, the public's reverence for this distinguished institution is interwoven with both a fondness for analog media and a deep nostalgia for the record-store-as-community-center vibe. Where else can you pop in for a casual chat about the influence of surf guitar or the brilliance of so many forgotten garage rock B-sides?