6 Gifts Absolutely Worth the Splurge

Martini Pendant | Price varies, setting starts at $268

MiaDonna

The 3 Prong Martini Pendant is a beautiful, delicate pendant, set with a round cut center stone on an 18 inch chain. Build your pendant just the way you want it by selecting from 14K white, yellow or rose gold, lab grown diamond. lab-grown diamond or gemstone. Starting price of $268 is for setting only. Shop now!

10250 SW Greenburg Rd Suite 125

Finex 12″ Cast-Iron Skillet with Lid | $300

(Aubrie LeGault)

Kitchen Kaboodle

Designed to be the most loved piece in your kitchen, destined to be an heirloom. Heavy-gauge cast iron forms a foundation for even cooking across any heat source. FINEX cast-iron cookware got its start right here in Portland, pioneering a movement that elevated cast-iron cookware to an art form. Shop now!

4 Portland Area Stores

Gift Card | Price Varies

(MichellePearlGee)

Salishan Lodge

Give the gift of travel with an easy to use electronic gift certificate. Gift certificates are valid for use at Salishan Coastal Lodge including The Spa at Salishan, Salishan Golf Links, Provisions Market and The Attic Bar & Lounge. Shop now!

7760 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach

Membership to pFriemsters Union Local 541 | $129.99

pFriem Family Brewers

Receive a full twelve bottle mixed case of six premium Barrel Aged pFriem beers (two of each) every season. Plus enjoy your exclusive pFriemsters Union extras including exclusive beers, members only events, educational opportunities, tasting Room & online discounts, unique member gifts & merchandise, and hotel discounts. Shop now!

707 Portway Ave, Ste 101, Hood River

Neo + Terp Surfer | $349.00

Prrl Labs

Oregon cannabis is delicious! Why burn it? This dynamic duo will unleash flavors and effects that the flower lover on your list never dreamed possible. By toasting, not burning, you savor a truly full spectrum experience direct from the flower. Without the cough. Without the stink. Without the stigma. Taste what you’ve been missing! Shop now!

Select Cliq Pods | $36 +tax

Select Introduces Breakthrough Vape Technology with Cliq by Select (Hand-out/Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.)

Curaleaf

The latest innovation from the Select family, Cliq is a sleek, pocket-sized, and intelligently designed vape delivery system. From the proprietary gravity-fed pod to its ultra-tough stainless steel encasing and premium hand feel, Cliq comfortably brings the best of high-quality oil and innovative hardware into the hands of cannabis consumers.

5103 NE Fremont Street

A Taste of Oregon | $83.00

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Enjoy a Taste of Oregon with this gift pack complete with a handmade Myrtlewood cutting board in the shape of Oregon, a handcrafted jar of local strawberry jam and a bottle of our 2019 Estate Pinot Noir. Shop now!

8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner

