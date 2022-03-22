Saddle Up Your Crew for a Fresh Oregon Coast Experience

Sponsored Content presented by Oregon’s Adventure Coast

You’ve explored the northern stretches of the Oregon Coast: seen its sights, tramped its trails, sipped its suds. If you have not yet ventured a bit further south along the coastline, Oregon’s Adventure Coast should be top of your list.

Comprised of the stretch of southern Oregon Coast that includes the cities of Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston, Oregon’s Adventure Coast is that ideal sweet spot for anyone looking for a unique and new getaway with friends.

Just under four hours south of Portland – via I-5 and state highway 38 – this gem of coastline offers the majestic scenery you’re expecting, plus tons of activities great for groups.

We’ve gone ahead and mapped out more than enough recommendations to fill up a long weekend itinerary.

First, the unparalleled views.

Jaw-dropping views of the Pacific stretch out from Shore Acres State Park, which rests atop a jagged cliff 80 feet above the ocean. The perch is also home to epic winter storm watching, with waves crashing and spraying foamy mist up to 300 feet in the air.

Nearby, the aptly named Sunset Bay State Park is the perfect place to take in a colorful sky, stroll an easy trail through towering coastal forests or slip a standup paddle board or kayak into the water. Cape Arago State Park isn’t far, either, with trails winding down to pristine beaches ideal for tide pooling and beachcombing.

Hike the six mile loop trail from Sunset Bay State Park, across the cliffs of Shore Acres, to Cape Arago and back for a half-day excursion through coastal forests, beside the majestic Pacific Ocean. Bring binoculars to spy seals and sea lions sunning themselves on Shell Island.

Don’t miss the dunes.

The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area is this area’s crown jewels. A 40-mile stretch of dunes sculpted by Pacific breezes, the Oregon Dunes are best taken in by foot or, for more adrenaline pumping, take out a , dune buggy or ATV. There are rental options available locally. And if you want to really go places, try a ‘You Drive/Follow Me, excursion. It’s a great mix of an adventure with guided expertise.

Fishing for novices and the adventurous.

The region is rich with a variety of fishing options, the abundance of which you might not find anywhere else along the Oregon Coast. Looking to glide around a scenic lake in a kayak casting for bass? Empire Lakes in the heart of Coos Bay is the perfect spot. Want to stand before the pounding surf and try to hook some perch for dinner? Horsfall Beach and Bastendorff Beach are prime surf fishing spots.

But we’re not done yet.

Adventurous anglers can fish for rockfish, surfperch and other species from either of the two jetties that stretch out from the coastline in Charleston. Private charter trips are available for those looking for a memorable day in pursuit of sturgeon, salmon, tuna, rockfish, ling cod and others. And if you’re just looking for a relaxing and rewarding way to pass the time, crabbing and clamming opportunities abound here.

Food, Drink and Games

Though outside is the place to be on Oregon’s Adventure Coast, there’s plenty else for you and your crew to do if variety is what you seek.

For starters, there are lots of unique ways to fuel your adventure here. The family-owned 7-Devil’s Brewing Co. has been serving up classic Northwest brews and pub fare in downtown Coos Bay since 2013; it recently opened a new alehouse on the waterfront, too. It’s all part of Coos Bay’s newest shopping and dining development on the Bay. There are also local watering holes, fine dining, seafood, tasty pizza and just about any other cuisine on the menu.

Feeling lucky? Oregon’s Adventure Coast boasts two casinos – The Mill Casino in North Bend and Three Rivers Casino in Coos Oregon Coast Things to Do - Gaming Bay – that offer gaming and entertainment close to 24 hours a day. And if shopping is your bag, you’re in luck. The three cities here bustle with local shops that will outfit you with myrtlewood gifts, antiques, cannabis, clothing, kitschy thrift goods and more.

Mountain Biking

In recent years, the secret’s gotten out about another draw for Oregon’s Adventure Coast. Mountain biking here is epic, topped by the Whiskey Run Trail System, a network of 30 miles of trails that are great for all levels of riders. They wind through soaring forests not far inland from the beach. Other kickin’ biking areas include the Blue Ridge Loop, Winchester North, Empire Lakes and Euphoria Ridge.

As Oregon experiences go, this is a long weekend we’d put top of the list.