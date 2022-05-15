8 Reasons Everett Washington Should Be Your Next Getaway

It’s a classic Northwest city, backed by snowy mountain vistas to both the east and west, cut through with a storied river and miles of Puget Sound shoreline. There are hiking trails, biking trails, coffee shops and brewpubs.

But Everett, Washington also has its own singular charm that makes it a Northwest city unlike any other. Think: vibrant art scene and parks around every corner, exciting professional sports teams and an aerospace connection that’s simply unmatched. It’s a gateway to the North Cascades that has the big-city amenities of Seattle woven throughout its small-town character.

Located just 25 miles north of Seattle – and just a little over three hours up I-5 from Portland – Everett makes for a one-of-a-kind weekend travel getaway. Here are eight reasons why.

1. Two miles of sandy beach in the Puget Sound. Thanks to the unique location and shallow waters that surround the manmade Jetty Island, sandy stretches abound near Everett. Take the ferry or paddle over to the island and set up shop for a day of wildlife viewing, kite boarding or just taking it all in.

(Jake Campbell)

2. A great variety of signature Northwest hikes. Thanks to a stroke of fortunate geology, Everett sits within striking distance of an array of diverse hikes. Less than an hour from the city, Wallace Falls is a classic forested hike that leads to a picturesque waterfall. A stout hike up Mount Pilchuck affords expansive views of the major Cascades and Olympics. If you’re looking for a less ambitious hike, visit the pretty nature preserve at Lord Hill Regional Park, which welcomes walkers, horseback riders and mountain bikers.

3. Easy to access arts. Everett has carved itself a niche as one of the Northwest’s more artistic cities. With a fantastic public arts program, one percent of eligible city capital improvement funds are dedicated to the commission, purchase and install of artwork. Just walking around downtown, you’ll see many sculptures and dynamic street art. Stop by the admission-free Schack Art Center to watch glass blowing in action, or grab a drink while viewing art at the Black Lab Art Gallery. Catch theater (Village Theatre) or improv (Everett Improv) if you’re looking for an evening of culture.

(Jake Campbell)

4. You can catch a professional game. The professional sports teams in Seattle aren’t the only ones around these parts. The Everett AquaSox, a Minor League Baseball team, plays at Everett Memorial Stadium from April into September, while the Everett Silvertips hockey team – part of the Western Hockey League – take the ice at Angels of the Winds Arena from early October into April.

5. A long list of unique festivals and events every year. If you like to anchor your vacations around an event or immerse yourself in niche interests - check out the festivals Everett has to offer. The renowned Sorticulture, held over three days starting June 10, 2022, is the place to be for local plants and flowers, outdoor products and garden art. The Fisherman’s Village Music Festival brings 40 bands to Everett May 19-21, and Fresh Paint, where artists paint in their booths and sell their artwork hot off the press, starts Aug. 20, 2022. New to Everett this year is the Everett 3 on 3 basketball tournament where downtown Everett will be transformed with hundreds of basketball courts on July 9 and 10. Throw in the city’s Fourth of July celebration and there’s truly something for everyone.

(EVERETT CHANNEL)

6. Great walking city. You don’t have to get out of Everett for stellar hikes and walks - the city is home to lovely strolls that show off all Everett has to offer. Amble along the Snohomish River in the Lowell neighborhood, scan for waterfowl and raptors from the two loop hikes at Langus Riverfront Park, take Fido to the off-leash area and trails at Japanese Gulch or wander around the 11 themed gardens of Evergreen Arboretum & Gardens.

7. Seafood, coffee, craft brews. We’d never recommend a coastal city in the Northwest that doesn’t excel at these pillars of food and drink. Everett’s got these boxes checked and more. Try the seafood at Anthony’s Homeport, fine American fare at Emory’s on Silver Lake or tasty tacos at La Palmera Family Mexican. Scuttlebutt Brewing Co. may be the most popular in town, but there’s also At Large Brewing, Crucible Brewing Company and many other tap rooms and bottle shops. And when you’re just starting out your day, it’s hard to beat The Loft Coffee Bar, CafeMakario or Narrative Coffee.

8. Bring the whole family. If the 7 other reasons listed here have not convinced you that this town is great for everyone - here’s a bit more to make the case. Boeing Future of Flight is a must-do for anyone interested in aviation or manufacturing. You’ll walk through the world’s largest building by volume and see the big birds as they’re built. Funko, the lead pop culture lifestyle brand, holds their flagship store in Everett, and the Imagine Children’s Museum is an incredible experience for kiddos.



Map out your trip, with the help of Visit Everett.