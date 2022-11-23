Gifts For A Fun Night Out

This content features paid advertising.





White Bird Holiday Pack Subscription, $70

2022-23 Season Holiday Package

White Bird

Give the gift of dance with White Bird’s holiday pack for the 2nd annual WE ARE ONE Festival. Both Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE and Ballet Hispánico will bring their powerful performances to the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall while A.I.M by Kyle Abraham will grace the stage of the Newmark Theatre.

whitebird.org | Downtown

ZooZoo Show Tickets, $19.50 - $37.50

ZooZoo

Imago Theatre

ZOOZOO is Back at Imago Theatre - Bugeyes, hippos, anteaters, frogs, polar bears, self-touting accordions, penguins and much more fill the stage with wonder and awe. A rare theatrical event - a family friendly entertainment, lively, inventive, remarkably acrobatic... mysterious, deeply satisfying, sensation, thrilling, hysterical... truly goofy fun ...now, that’s entertainment! The Boston Globe “a supremely theatrical spectacle..” — New York Times

imagotheatre.com | 17 SE 8th Ave.

Portland Spirit

Give the Gift of a Cruise!

Portland Spirit Cruises & Events

Portland Spirit operates year-round and features brunch, lunch, dinner and sightseeing cruises. See the city in a whole new light as you travel upriver to the historic Milwaukie Waterfront. With ever-changing views and fresh Northwest cuisine, this experience is perfect for special occasions.

giftshop.portlandspirit.com |