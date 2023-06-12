Portland’s One Stop Shop for Supporting Local

Plaid Pantry Our ubiquitous convenience store–Plaid Pantry–is locally owned and operated, and has been a Portland staple ever since it opened back in ‘63 (Courtesy of Plaid Pantry)

Sponsored Content Presented by Plaid Pantry

When you think of Portland, the term “big business” doesn’t necessarily come to mind. Our favorite restaurants spent years building their businesses as struggling food carts. There may be no better city to open a thrift store. Screw Heinz: we have our own ketchup. Hell, even our ubiquitous convenience store - Plaid Pantry - is locally owned and operated.

And we’re proud of that. The businesses that thrive here reflect a city that values community, uniqueness, supporting the local economy, and a deep appreciation for quality. And, hats off to the businesses that have survived decades in this town, and still stay true to these core values.

New to Portland? Still wondering WHY all the local love? We’re here with some of the long-standing, local serving businesses that have shaped the DNA of this town.

Plaid Pantry

Plaid Pantry carries the widest variety of beverages and snacks of any local convenience store—plus, it has tons of organic, GMO-free, fair trade items and other healthy, locally-sourced choices. (Courtesy of Plaid Pantry)

Coming from someone who grew up in the (Plaid Pantry-less) state of California, I can confidently say that hopping on the Plaid Pantry bandwagon was the easiest and best decision I’ve ever made…when it comes to choosing a convenience chain grocery store, that is. In all seriousness, although its OG retro red and white checkered logo did not withstand the test of time (unfortunate…it looked pretty cool to me)—their business model certainly has.

I mean, it’s no surprise that the Plaid has been a Portland staple ever since it opened back in ‘63. Its 106 stores are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Like…they really didn’t have to go so hard. Not to mention the snack and drink options. Plaid Pantry carries the widest variety of beverages and snacks of any local convenience store—plus, it has tons of organic, GMO-free, fair trade items and other healthy choices, a lot of which come from other local Oregon businesses. From Willamette Valley Vineyards Wine to Old Trapper Jerky to Ruby Jewel ice cream sandwiches to Bob’s Red Mill oats—Plaid Pantry quite literally has it all…even River City Bikes bike pumps. It’s safe to say that if you have a Plaid in your area (you probably do) you should be a regular…if you’re not already.

River City Bikes

River City Bikes’ founder and owner David Guettler moved to Portland in 1995 specifically to open the ultimate bike shop of his dreams. River City has, since its opening, been named a ‘Top 100 Bicycle Retailer;’ and in 2008 was named the most female-friendly bike shop in the entire country, which is huge. Hot tip: Plaid Pantry actually carries River City Bikes pumps in each one of its stores.

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Oregon produces no shortage of amazing wines. We’re fond of Willamette Valley Vineyards, who hav been in operation for 40 years, using sustainable practices—such as employing rehabilitated barn owls as the vineyard’s pest control—to produce classic Oregon wines.

Founder Jim Bernau had very humble and mischievous beginnings as a vintner. At the age of 10, he liberated his Mom’s frozen Concord grape juice and fermented it, using the family’s set of encyclopedias as his guide. And guess what? You can find WVV wines at Plaid Pantry.

Old Trapper Jerky

If you’ve ever snagged some beef jerky from Plaid Pantry, there’s a pretty good chance it was from Old Trapper. This famous Old Fashioned beef jerky was born 50 years ago in the back of a 8655rewsmall roadside grocery store on the outskirts of Tillamook, Oregon. The family-owned company is now the second-largest beef jerky manufacturer in the U.S—but its heart remains in Oregon…or Forest Grove, really.

Ruby Jewel

The fact that Ruby Jewel is Portland-based is the cherry on top of an already delicious ice cream…sandwich. Ruby Jewel made its debut at the Portland Farmers Market in 2004 with only two flavors: lemon lavender and chocolate mint. Today, Ruby Jewel ice cream sandwiches are distributed nationwide. Which, of course, includes Plaid Pantry…duh.

Bob’s Red Mill

In Oregon, Bob is practically synonymous with the Quaker Oats guy. In fact, he’s potentially even more famous. We’re talking Bob’s Red Mill. The whole-grain food company has been producing its perfect on-the-go oatmeal, granola (the coconut spice flavor is incredible), bars, pancake mix, flour—all of which you can find at Plaid Pantry, btw—here in Oregon for 45 years.





