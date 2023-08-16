Get Some Class

Sponsored special section presented by participating businesses.

We’ve presented you with an ensemble of exciting classes just waiting for you to sign up, but we thought you might appreciate a special mention of our favorites. Below you will find some of the coolest classes in town (including throat singing– neat, right?) that are perfect for date nights, group hangs, or solo adventures. Sign up for one, or multiple, and have fun learning a new skill!

Build Your New Website with Google Sites

Google Sites PDX

Google Sites is free and easy to use. No experience with website design or coding required. Sites is responsive and collaborative and integrates fully with all of your Google Apps & Workspace. Share your website with friends and family, colleagues, or the world! $75 for three classes via Zoom: September 11, 18, & 25. 7:00 - 8:00 PM. More classes available.

Fee: $75 for three 90 minute classes via Zoom.

Dates: September 11, 18, & 25. 7:00 - 8:30 PM. More classes available.

Learn more: googlesitespdx.com

Deep Birding Through the Seasons

Portland Audubon

Nature immersion is an integral part of our well-being and a place to step away from our busy lives, building a sense of wonder and respect for a world much bigger than ourselves. From March through July, we’ll dive deep into our senses, focusing on awareness and intention, careful observation, inspired field journaling and basic illustration and mindfulness. This is a 3-part Module Series.

Dates:

Online Class date: March 20, 2024, Field Day dates: March 23, 30, April 6, 2024

Online Class date: May 8, 2024, Field Day dates: May 11, 18, 25, 2024

Online Class date: July 10, 2024, Field Day dates: July 13, 20, 27, 2024

Fee: Single Module: $295 members / $395 non-members, All 3 Modules: $835 members / $935 non-members

*fee covers all classes and field days

Learn More: https://audubonportland.org/event/deepbirdingmarch24/

Groundwork: Live and Work with Clarity and Joy

Breitenbush Hot Springs

Groundwork is an innovative mindset approach and productivity system that will bring clarity, massive success, and immense peace to your work and life. Transform your stress and overwhelm so that you can be a peacefully productive powerhouse. Join us from October 16 - 20 for a masterclass in a wilderness setting with hot springs soaking and meals included. $495 for 4 nights.

Fee: $495 for 4 nights

Dates: October 16 - 20

Learn More: http://breitenbush.com/workshops

Adult + Youth Dance Classes For All

NW Dance Project

Open, welcoming, fun+fit dance classes for all adults and youth in styles including ballet, hip hop, contemporary, and fitness in Portland’s best-equipped and accessible studios taught by a variety of instructors and coaches with years of professional experience in their dance disciplines. All are welcome – dance for everybody and every body. Pre-register or drop in! Save with a class card!

Fee: Varies by class

Dates: Multiple options available

Learn More: http://nwdanceproject.org

Intro to Carpentry: Tables & Benches

Rebuilding Center

Take reclaimed lumber, add some basic carpentry skills, and come away with a new garden bench, plant stand, or catch-all by the front door! In only 3 hours, you will learn to use a chop saw, drill, driver, and more, while gaining skills and confidence for future DIY projects. Offered monthly, tuition is only $90. Scholarships are available.

Fee: $90 (Scholarships available)

Dates: Multiple dates available monthly

Learn more: http://www.rebuildingcenter.org/education

Learn to Khöömei (Throat Sing)

Soriah

Learn the ancient art of Tuvan Throat singing with world-renowned vocalist Enrique Ugalde (Soriah). Learn to produce this centuries-old animist, harmonic overtone singing technique with teachings passed down for generations. You’ll also learn the cultural context and traditional melodies of this beautiful Central Asian culture. Available in person or online Wednesday through Fridays $70 per hour session.

Fee: $70/hr

Schedule: Wednesday through Friday

Learn more: http://soriahmusic.com