Cozy on the Coast: Gorgeous Views and Cheese Galore

Nestled in the charming coastal town of Tillamook, Oregon, the Tillamook Creamery is perfect for visitors and locals alike. (Matthew Millman )

A Double Cheddar Grilled Cheese sandwich paired with fire-roasted tomato soup. A scoop of Tillamook® Butter Pecan Ice Cream. A gorgeous, foggy morning spent hiking along the Oregon coast. An enormous, award-winning show cow. Loaves, on loaves, on loaves of cheese falling from the sky…literally. All of this and more awaits you in Tillamook County.

And while the star of the show is the Tillamook Creamery—Tillamook County has tons of things you can sandwich your visit with. Especially in the fall and winter. Choose your cheesiest travel companion, put some autumn-esque music on the aux, and you’re off like a herd of cows to spend a cozy fall day in Tillamook County.

And while Tillamook County has tons of things that make a day-trip worth the trek, the star of the show will always be the Tillamook Creamery.

MORNING

Once you’ve made the trek to Tillamook County, we’d recommend starting your day off at the coast, with one of the many trails that Nehalem Bay State Park has to offer. The Nehalem Bay Trail Loop is a forested 1.8 mile long paved trail with beach access and amazing views of the bay. You might even encounter some deer or elk! But if you really wanna work up a pre-Tillamook Creamery appetite, the Sunset and Nehalem Beach Walk is for you. This 8.6-mile out-and-back unpaved trail takes you along the Manzanita section of the Oregon Coast.

We know, we know, you were promised Tillamook® Butter Pecan Ice Cream and Cheddar Cheese Curds. But don’t worry, we’re getting there.

AFTERNOON

Finally, you’re staring up at Flower—the aforementioned award-winning show cow, chief creamery greeter and ultimate cheese guardian—and you know you’ve made it to the pearly gates: The Tillamook Creamery.

Now, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill creamery. No, the Tillamook Creamery is like if a history-of-cheese museum, a small-scale amusement park, and the dairy section at a boujee grocery store had a baby. In other words, there’s a lot to do. So, we have to know a bit more about you in order to help tailor your visit. Like, for example, how much of a dairy fan you are.

After hiking one of the many trails that Nehalem Bay State Park has to offer, the Tillamook Creamery is the stop.

Level 1: You prefer oat milk… in your lattes.

You don’t really consume that much dairy. Unless it’s cheese. Or ice cream. But whole milk in your iced latte? That’s where you draw the line.

If this sounds like you—the free, self-guided tour at the Tillamook Creamery is the perfect option. These tours don’t require reservations, making them the perfect option for a road trip stop-by. On the self-guided tour, you’re free to explore everything from the Farm Exhibit Hall, where you’ll learn how Tillamook County Creamery Association pampers their lady cows; to the Viewing Gallery, where you can get a behind-the-scenes look at how the sausage (read: cheese) gets made; to the free cheese sample counter. Yes, you read that correctly. Free mini blocks of Tillamook Cheese are yours for the taking… INCREDIBLE.

Level 2: You drove 1.5 hours for ice cream.

You took the self-guided tour—and as many free samples as you deemed socially appropriate—but you’re hungry for more. Enter Tillamook Creamery’s dining hall, complete with a specialty “American classic menu with a cheesy twist,” created by Executive Chef, Josh Archibald. There are fried Tillamook Cheddar Cheese Curds with your choice of dipping sauce, Classic Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with herbed sourdough pretzel crumbs, buttery grilled cheese, Detroit-style pan pizza, and cheeseburgers made with your choice of Tillamook Cheese.

And of course, the ice cream counter, which sometimes serves up new flavors before they even hit stores. You can enjoy your meal either inside the dining hall, or outside on the covered patio. And even if the weather is, you know, ‘typical Oregon,’ Tillamook Limited Edition Campfire Peanut Buttercup Ice Cream will keep you warm with no campfire required.

Level 3: You’re taking your Christmas card photo here.

You’re here for the real deal: The Premium Tillamook Creamery Experiences. The fan-favorite “Tour + Tasting” experience (only $15) takes you on a guided tour through the Viewing Gallery, led by a Brand Ambassador, to learn all about cheesemaking—ending with a specialty cheese tasting starring Maker’s Reserve Cheese. If you’re feeling especially cheesy, for an additional $45, you can become an Honorary Tillamook Ice Cream Taste Bud, with an “exclusive ice cream experience.” You’ll learn how Tillamook Ice Cream goes from milk to market through an interactive tasting experience that’ll give you the scoop on some insider ice cream smarts. Here’s a mini scoop: Booking a reservation for these premium experiences in advance is definitely recommended.

And if you really did want to take your Christmas card photo here… You totally can. From seasonal fall and winter events like holiday vendor sampling and a weekend with Santa—the Tillamook Creamery is the perfect backdrop for new memories and traditions for you and your friends and family.

To learn more about Tillamook Creamery, or start planning your trip to dairy heaven, you can visit www.tillamook.com/visit-us/creamery.