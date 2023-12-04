Choose Your Own Holiday Adventure at Tillamook Creamery

Sponsored Content Presented by the Tillamook Creamery.

🎶 December is here, the most wonderful month of the year.

Cheese galore—some edible, some decor

There’s so much to explore.

And it’s all because of Santa Cl -- Flower the Cow.

Cheese curds for Jimmy. Some ice cream for Sue.

Cheese experts that will even say how do you do…

When the holiday time is near,

Tillamook Creamery will make your year! 🎶

Now that we’ve provided you with a (fittingly) very cheesy inspired holiday road trip song (sing along to the beat of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) - you and the fam are set for the quick drive that awaits you. Where to, you ask? Consult your has-both-a-physical-map-and-GPS husband, or pay closer attention to the song your daughter has been scream-singing in your ear from the back seat (again, sorry). That’s right, you’re heading to the Tillamook Creamery.

OK wait, let’s back up a sec. How did we get here… so… seamlessly? Your family willingly agreeing on a road trip destination that somehow accommodates everyone’s wish list? Sounds unheard of.

But this iconic Oregon destination has something in store for the whole family this holiday season—from the one who planned everything (whilst wearing a Santa hat) to the Grinch of the bunch.

This December, the Tillamook Creamery team will be making end-of-year celebrations extra delicious with several holiday-themed experiences.

P.S. Keep reading for an early Christmas gift from WW + Tillamook Creamery to you!

For the Buddy the Elf of the group :

This one’s for the kid who would put syrup on everything, even spaghetti, if given the chance. The second annual North Pole Experience at the Tillamook Creamery includes cookie decorating, Santa Claus meeting, AND the Creamery will host an ice cream cutting + sampling of seasonal flavors. This season’s Limited Edition flavors include Holiday Sugar Cookie Ice Cream, cookie dough ice cream with cookie dough and sugar pieces, and Peppermint Bark Ice Cream, peppermint ice cream with candy cane bits and white chocolate chunks. (Dec. 9-10, $10)

For the dad who made the holiday itinerary and is checking it (at least) twice:

Give dad the gift of a chill at one of the Tillamook Creamery premium experiences: the Tour + Tasting and Honorary Tillamook Taste Bud: Ice Cream Experience. Plus, for a limited time, WW readers can take 20% off of their Honorary Tillamook Taste Bud: Ice Cream Experience by using code WINTER20 at checkout. Be sure to reserve your spot early, the promo ends on January 31, 2024. (All month long except Dec. 9-10, $45 per guest 4+ before discount)

For the somewhat begrudgingly present teenager :

Make crafts with the Grinch as part of the North Pole Experience, your kids will get to take part in an array of holiday festivities, including meeting the Grinch, who might just give your grumpy teen a run for their money. (Dec. 9-10, $10)

For the Hallmark-Christmas-movie-obsessed daughter :

Send E(lf)-Mail. Whether your kid wants to write a letter to Santa, their bestie, their sibling or even pretend to be in a corny holiday romcom… the Tillamook Creamery North Pole Experience can help. Just have your kid bring their recipients’ addresses—the elves at the Tillamook Creamery will take care of the rest (postage, mailing and all)! This event will have tons of stationery options to choose from for kids of all ages, from holiday Tillamook Creamery postcards to Christmas coloring sheets. (Dec. 9-10, $10)

For the mom who’s just happy to be there:

Get some holiday shopping done for the foodies in your life or treat yourself to an early holiday gift! The Creamery gift shop has everything from well-stocked specialty cheeses, locally made gifts from the PNW, and themed décor cheese-shaped ornaments all to make your experience extra merry and spread joy and make your holiday experience extra merry.

These festivities—decorations and specialty cheeses included—will continue all month long, so there is plenty of time to make your way to the coast for a taste of holiday cheer at the Tillamook Creamery.

Learn more at Tillamook.com