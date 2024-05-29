Happy Valley: For Foodies and Urban Forest Bathers

Nestled ten miles southeast of downtown Portland, Happy Valley is one of the fastest growing cities in Oregon. Its delightful mix of international dining options, lush nature parks and scenic hiking trails make it a perfect getaway for Portlanders.

Panoramic Views and Food Cart Options

Head to Scouters Mountain Nature Park for the area’s best Mt. Hood views. This extinct lava dome features a mile-long trail through dense forest leading to a summit with a wheelchair-accessible loop and a sheltered picnic area. Remember, pets are not allowed to preserve the sensitive habitat.

After soaking in the views, drive two miles south to Happy Valley Station, a bustling food cart pod featuring over 20 vendors. Enjoy global cuisines, from Sakura Noodle House’s Japanese dishes to K-BOP’s Korean-Hawaiian fusion bowls. Nostalgia Note: Make sure to catch Montage Ala Cart, where you can taste the beloved Mac dishes from Portland’s iconic Montage.

Pet-friendly Fun

Stickmen Brewing Company’s Happy Valley staff love seeing dogs fill their pet friendly patio. Sip on one of their inventive brews, such as the Gaijin Dream, which is made with flaked rice and finished with Willamette and Sorachi Ace hops. Bonus: Stickmen is part of the Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail, so you can earn points and prizes while visiting.

If you’re exploring with your furry friend, Valley Public House is another must-visit. This combined taproom and food hall offers around 70 taps and plenty of outdoor seating for you and your pup. Indulge in offerings from local favorites Tamale Boy and Ranch Pizza: the first known for its tamales, burritos and quesadillas, with ample vegan and gluten-free options and the latter for its Sicilian style pizza in their signature square cut. For an upscale experience, head downstairs to their Whiskey Barrel Lounge, where you’ll find a library of over 300 whiskeys and scotches.

A short drive from Valley Public House, Hidden Falls Nature Park welcomes dogs and features a paved, mile-long trail through the forest. Cross the pedestrian bridge and follow the steep path to the park’s namesake, where you can admire the beautiful waterfall cascading into Rock Creek.

Inclusive Sweets and Play Places

cupcake (JARROD LYMAN)

For a sweet treat, head to Fat Cupcake. Try the Charlie (with a peanut butter cup baked inside!) or the Unicorn, complete with fondant ears and a horn. They also offer vegan and wheat-free options, ensuring everyone can enjoy a scrumptious treat.

We Are Cake, a family owned bakery, now has a public-facing shop where you can check out assorted pastries. Their cakesicles are a tasty way to stay cool in the warmer months. For a fun family activity, ask them about their decorating classes.

Happy Valley Park is perfect for a family outing. The park boasts 24 acres of wetlands with a boardwalk for viewing wildlife and an inclusive play area for kids of all physical, cognitive and sensory abilities. Note: Sports fields are undergoing comprehensive maintenance through the summer.

Adventure Hidden in Plain Sight

For a more challenging hike, visit the urban forest Mt. Talbert Nature Park. With four miles of steep and flat trails, some rocky, this park offers a great workout. Look for deer and birds, such as pileated and hairy woodpeckers, western tanagers and white-breasted nuthatches. Like Scouters Mountain Nature Park, keep pets at home to protect the wildlife.

If you’ve had Willamette Valley Vineyards on your list, you don’t have to sit in I-5 traffic to experience one of their restaurant concepts. Their Happy Valley Tasting Room and Restaurant features sustainably-made wines, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a large outdoor patio with a water feature and Pacific Northwest food pairings. They have vegetarian and vegan options and even offer craft cocktails to mix things up.

Happy Valley offers a rich blend of nature, food, and fun, making it an ideal destination for locals seeking new adventures close to home. To learn more, and plan your visit, head to https://www.happyvalleyor.gov/.