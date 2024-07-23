A New Spin on Home Tours

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and the Home Building Association of Greater Portland.

Here’s a fun summer idea: Grab your partner (or a friend you’d like to live with), get all dolled up, and spend the day looking at houses together.

Now, you might be thinking, ‘Willamette Week, it’s 2024… And while cosplaying as someone buying a house might make for a fun afternoon—I can’t actually afford to buy a home like that.’ We hear ya. But the NW Natural 2024 Street of Dreams Tour might just prove you wrong.

The annual summer event is produced by the nonprofit Home Building Association of Greater Portland, showcasing the talent of Portland’s builders, interior designers, craftspeople, and landscape architects since 1975. This year, NW Natural Street of Dreams fully embraces that dreams look different these days, by going on tour.

What does that mean? Rather than showcasing homes on one street, or in just a couple sites (as the event functioned in years prior) - this year the homes featured are all throughout the city, better demonstrating a variety of living styles and affordability. The tour will consist of over 20 homes crafted by more than 10 builders—from luxury new construction homes, to luxury condominiums, to affordable middle housing to container homes—all for only $27.

Overwhelmed? Don’t be. Here’s how to prep for the Best NW Natural Street of Dreams On Tour experience:

1. Identify what you hope to get out of the tour. Not everyone embarking on the Street of Dreams Tour is looking to buy a brand-new home. Some are simply there for inspiration; and that’s exactly Street of Dreams Tour’s mission—whether you’re looking for your dream home, wanting to build a new home, getting ready to remodel or redecorate your home, or you’re just having fun exploring Portland’s development market.

2. Download the mobile app. It will be available to download before the show opens – search Street of Dreams on the Apple app store or Google Play to download. The app will provide you with turn-by-turn live directions to each build!

3. Keep an eye on the website. Always confirm hours and open weekends for the location you would like to visit. Sometimes, things change, and that’s the quickest way to ensure you’re all set.

Alright, now let’s get to the good stuff. Here are some of the must-see spots on the tour.

1. Dez Development, North Portland

Situated in North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, this adjoining duplex property is perfect for college roommates who don’t want to say goodbye just yet, or twins that are arguably too close. Just kidding.

In all seriousness, these adjoining duplexes are gorgeous—there’s two three-bedroom homes in the front, and two two-bedroom homes in the back, making them ideal for various living arrangements. According to Darryl Bodle and Serena Johnson from Darryl Bodle Real Estate, the duplex provides a flexible, affordable housing solution that caters to diverse buyer needs, including multi-generational families and those seeking rental income opportunities.

2. Fish Construction, North Portland/ St. Johns

In Portland’s iconic St. John’s neighborhood sits a three unit townhome, right across the street from St. John’s Park. What makes this unit so cool? Well, a lot of things, but—its size is probably at #1. Given the size of the lot and its proximity to the park, developers at Fish Construction felt they had an opportunity to build a larger townhome, one with three stories.

“Our unit is quite a bit larger than most of the other middle housing on the market today,” says Justin Wood from Fish Construction. “It has a large kitchen, a family room, three bedrooms, [and a backyard], which is a rarity today in the middle housing market.”

3. Aker Development, North Portland/St. Johns

Last but not least (there are at least 15 more homes on the tour) is the cottage cluster by Aker Development. These detached, three-bedroom homes redefine affordability.

They provide fee-simple ownership, private yards, and a traditional home environment, free from the constraints of HOAs. According to Serena and Daryl, this approach ensures that more Portland residents can achieve the dream of homeownership without compromising on quality or space.

“In today’s market, it’s difficult to provide a home with a mix of higher end features, while still keeping the home affordable,” says Wood.

The idea of buying a home right now can sometimes feel impossible—and that’s why NW Natural Street of Dreams is going on tour to provide more affordable and middle housing options.

“The push for affordable and middle housing is not just about providing homes; it’s about making homeownership accessible to a completely new demographic of Portlanders,” add Serena and Daryl. “Encouraging young people and lower-income households to pursue homeownership is crucial. The more people, especially young individuals, who can own homes in Portland, the more stable our local economy will become in the long term.”

“Being able to provide a home with nice features at an affordable level is a dream for many,” Wood affirms. “I’m proud that I get to take part in this show not only helping my homebuilders association but also by providing dream options for entry-level homebuyers in middle housing.”

Learn more about this year’s NW Natural Street of Dreams, and grab tickets at www.streetofdreamspdx.com.