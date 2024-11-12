Everything Is Better in a Yacht Tub

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Yacht Tubs.

Portland is rich with quirk. From DIY rooftop pool bars to birthday suit bike rides, our small-town-big-city is abundant with peculiar but extravagant experiences waiting to be…well…experienced. Here’s a new quirk we think worthy of your time: Yacht Tubbing. The first of its kind (that we know of), we suspect it required a hefty amount of imagination and innovation to come to fruition; may we say, we are so glad it did.

Built locally, Yacht Tubs’ vessels combine the best of two amenities in the aquatic relaxation world: yachts and hot tubs. While a Yacht Tub is more of a boat than a yacht, it absolutely delivers Big Boat Energy. It’s absurd. It’s luxurious. It’s incomparable. And here’s the hook: anyone can do it, relatively cheaply.

Each Yacht Tub accommodates six and is filled with fresh water, pre-heated to the ideal temperature based on the weather, and changed after each session. The vessels tote a bimini (canvas shade) that protects passengers from the elements on sunny, rainy and snowy rides, keeping things cozy in cold weather and cool in the summer sun. Steering is done via joystick, meaning it’s dummy-proof, and standard rentals are for 2 hours. An integrated Bluetooth stereo helps to set the mood while you soak in the scenery.

Being grandiose doesn’t need justification. Frankly, we’d argue seasonal depression is enough of a reason to book a Yacht Tub today. But, if you’re looking for a reason to bring on Big Boat Energy, we’ve provided a few:

Take the full fam. Holidays are rearing their busy heads, and you know what that entails: forced family time. Are you dreading an explosive fight over Monopoly, or who gets the last helping of everyone’s favorite dish? We get it. Or maybe you’re just looking to create a new experience. Skip Peacock Lane, and book a Yacht Tub.

A 2-hour ride in a Yacht Tub counts as quality family time, and nobody can be in a bad mood while soaking leisurely in optimally heated water. Even the Grinch himself would kick his hairy green feet up and giggle like a little schoolgirl.

Arguably an unforgettable experience, Yacht Tubs offers a Christmas Ships rental so you and the fam can be up close and personal with the iconic Portland Christmas Ships Parade. The Yacht Tub crew lightly decorates their boats, adding to the element of magic & joy. As you watch snowflakes or raindrops fall from under your bimini, you’ll think to yourself, ‘What a wonderful world. I’m so glad we didn’t go to Aunt Betty’s this year!’

Impress your date. Some would argue a floating hot tub is too sexy for a date idea. We would argue that those people are prudes. (We’re joking…sort of) Yacht Tubs’ latest time slot offered is 7 pm, meaning you can be out putzing on the Willamette River until 9 pm, making it the perfect unique date night idea.

Escort your latest passionate fling, certified lover, or long-time partner into the cozy waters of a Yacht Tub, and watch them swoon. Ooo and ahh over magically twinkling stars, bring some chocolate, or for a small extra fee Yacht Tubs will add rose petals in your soak and a captain’s hat. Or spring for one of their package add ons. Their Date Night Package includes epsom salts, one Captain’s hat, two beverages, and two rental towels, while the Lover’s Package is similar with additions of two Sillipint wine cups and the aforementioned rose petals.

Give it as a gift. Have a hard-to-please person in your life? Someone who knows what they like, and likes what they know? Yes, we know the type. Force them out of their comfort zone with a gift card they can’t ignore. The Yacht Tubs gift certificate will lurk in their psyche until they’ve told enough friends about the “wacky gift”. Eventually, they’ll have convinced everyone else around them to go Yacht Tubbing with them, getting the gang all together for a fabulous afternoon in the cold, while staying hot. If you’re lucky, they might even invite you.

Do it for the gram. One could look at a Yacht Tub rental as a floating luxury spa (there’s actually a spa package complete with Epsom salts); or, arguably, one could look at it as a floating photo studio. Let us explain. What is yachting if not taking hundreds of photos doing something all your friends will be jealous of? And, as we said, a Yacht Tub may not be a real yacht, but it has BBE (Big Boat Energy). It is the epitome of close-to-home opulence.

While you won’t have staff waiting on you during your rental, Yacht Tubs still offers a luxurious experience with a fantastic backdrop. Plus, there’s still pampering, it just starts the minute you step into their Yacht Tub Club, which hosts changing rooms, lockers and a lounge. All you really need to do is grab your best swimsuit and all your hot friends—make sure the designated photographer of the friend group is there too—and head straight to Yacht Tubs.

To learn more about Yacht Tubbing, or book your Yacht Tub, head to yacht-tubs.com.