Ditch the Devices at Portland Waldorf School

These summer camps help students unplug, and reconnect with their environment.

By Promotions

Let your kids spend the summer unplugged and outdoors at PWS!

Early Childhood, Early Grades, and Grades campers (ages 3-12) can enjoy week-long themed camps including: Pollinator Gardens, Nature Art, Wolf Week, Kitchen Science, and Recycled Textiles. Campers age 3-6 can choose from a half or full day (with rest time).

Middle & High Schooler campers can choose from Super Sitters, a 3-week Art Camp in Landscape and Life Drawings, Parkour on Elk Rock Island, and a 2-week Theatre Camp.

Early Bird Pricing available now through March 31! Visit portlandwaldorf.org/camps to learn more.

