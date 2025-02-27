Echo Theater Company Promises an Action-Packed Summer Fun!

Join Echo Theater Company for an action-packed summer of Circus, Aerial, Theater and FUN! They offer a variety of week-long camps at two locations June 16 through Aug 22 for ages 4 - 16. Camps are suitable for kids of all skills levels, from absolute beginners to pre-professionals, and include: Circus Theater, Into the Air, Teen Aerial, Parkour, Circus Intensive and Performance Lab.

Students can explore trapeze, aerial silks, tumbling, partner acrobatics, juggling, stilt-walking, creative movement and more, adding their own imagination to their new skills to build partner acts, aerial choreography and an original Circus Show for family and friends. Echo Theater’s exceptional student/teacher ratio enables teaching artists to connect with each camper, providing a supportive, inclusive, and collaborative environment for all.

Visit www.echotheaterpdx.org/ to learn more.