Sign Up Your Little One to Become a Member of the Wolfpack

Become a member of the Wy’East Wolfpack by getting into the forest this summer. Build confidence, body awareness, and an appreciation of Portland’s unique access to the forests… all while having fun!

Camps are hosted at Renaissance School of Arts and Sciences, week one runs 7/21 to 7/25, Week two runs 7/28 to 8/1 and week 3 runs 8/4 to 8/8.

Kids will connect with ancestral traditions and tune in to their animal nature by using their body it’s meant to be used. Wy’East Wolf Pack campers practice hiking, running, and agility skills, discuss the importance of forest stewardship, the supportive social dynamics of a “pack”, and much more! Plus, campers will cover over a marathon over the course of the week.

Visit wyeast-wolfpack.webflow.io/training/youth-programs-2/kids-trail-running-camp to learn more.