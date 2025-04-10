A Million Trees, and Their Stories

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Friends of Trees

In 2021, The New York Times referred to trees as “stationary superheroes” in the increasingly difficult fight against climate change. As catastrophic events like wildfires, flooding and heat waves are on the rise, climate change advocates are seeking innovative and implementable solutions. Back in 1989, Friends of Trees founder Richard Seidman had an idea.

Trees.

It may sound simple, because it is. Trees fight climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Along with things like absorbing carbon, providing oxygen and shade, as well as reducing the chance of flooding by absorbing rainwater, trees are good for our physical and mental health. Even being able to look at some trees for a few minutes a day helps reduce stress.

Friends of Trees has come a long way since the ‘80s, incorporating education, workforce training, and tree care programs to complement volunteer planting. Since its founding, the community nonprofit has brought together volunteers to plant hundreds of thousands of trees and native plants in both neighborhoods and natural areas, working to help restore urban tree canopies and green communities. It counts native plants, too, because a healthy urban forest is not complete without natural areas filled with native plants.

In communities from Eugene, Ore., to Vancouver, Wash., volunteers have planted street and yard trees at their neighbors’ homes at low or no cost to the recipients, who also receive post-planting tree care guidance and support. If you’ve ever seen freshly planted trees in planting strips along the sidewalk, flanked by a couple of stakes with a tag noting the tree species, those are often planted by Friends of Trees volunteers.

On April 27, the Portland-based nonprofit will reach a milestone: 1 million trees and native shrubs, all planted by community volunteers.

“It’s so much fun,” says volunteer Carolyn Latierra, who has been volunteering for Friends of Trees since 2019 and is involved in the nonprofit’s Green Space program, which plants native shrubs to enhance parks and natural areas. In the 2023-24 planting season, the Green Space program added 27,446 native plants and shrubs to natural areas and parks throughout the Portland metro region, bringing the community together for a common good.

“You start each event with: We don’t even know each other, but we are a community,” she says of the tree planting events she helps lead. Not only does tree planting fight climate change and improve the area’s environmental and community health, it also builds community by bringing people together to take action.

Portland native Jason Stroman knows firsthand how much of an impact trees can have on communities and individuals. He shared how difficult it was growing up Black in this city in the 1980s, and how nature would often provide solace for him. A Friends of Trees board member, Jason works with the Blueprint Foundation, a nonprofit human development organization that reconnects Black-identified young people to nature.

“I know the healing properties of nature, and I’ve seen kids not benefit from that, not have access to that,” Jason says.

He says Friends of Trees was the perfect fit for youth from Blueprint, because kids could plant trees in the neighborhoods where they live. “We can give them the chance to do tangible work where they can go back and see it over the years and know it’s having a real impact.” With the help of volunteers like Jason and the youths he works with, Friends of Trees has planted 25,644 street and yard trees in Northeast Portland.

Portland General Electric has been a partner to Friends of Trees throughout its entire history, and this planting season PGE serves as the Millionth Tree Presenting Partner. Friends of Trees and PGE’s deep-rooted partnership is successful because of the shared belief of investing in environmental health and community success by planting trees and native shrubs. Together, they’ve helped communities beautify neighborhoods and parks, while also supporting healthy air quality.

“For 36 years, we have seen firsthand the impact Friends of Trees and its volunteers have made, beautifying and supporting cleaner air quality in our communities,” says PGE director of community impact Kregg Arntson. Since 1997, Arntson has been a volunteer himself. “It’s the best feeling,” he says. “You feel instant gratification after planting a tree and feel good knowing that tree is bettering the environment for years after.”

Through the duration of the partnership, PGE has sponsored hundreds of tree planting events, and employees have volunteered countless hours to the cause. It’s not uncommon to see a crew of volunteers with PGE shirts on, eager to get trees in the ground.

Both organizations are also committed to thoughtful tree selection and planting education, collaborating on a “right tree, right place” initiative. This initiative assists customers as they try to decipher where to plant their trees to avoid power lines and electrical equipment, reducing the likelihood of having to trim or remove those trees for safety reasons.

“Selecting the right tree species in the right location is critical to the long-term growth and success of the tree,” says PGE senior manager of vegetation management Alex Konopka. He encourages customers to research before planting to ensure the best tree for the best spot. Tree planters can visit the PGE website for guidelines on tree safety and maintenance—and Friends of Trees is a great resource. “We want to empower customers to make the right decisions now before they plant to ensure their trees can grow to full potential.”

The Friends of Trees program is always ready to accept new volunteers—over the years, it’s had over 75,000 of them! If you can’t pick up a shovel and don a pair of gloves, consider chipping in to sponsor a tree. Aside from tree planting events, the nonprofit offers tree walks and talks throughout Portland, Salem and beyond.

After the millionth tree is planted April 27, Friends of Trees will continue working toward its second million. Check out the website’s event calendar for a detailed list of volunteer planting events all over the area. As climate changes increasingly affect our land, the crew at Friends of Trees plans on planting more trees (and native shrubs!) to clean our air and water, cool our neighborhoods, and grow community.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, or how you can get involved, visit friendsoftrees.org.