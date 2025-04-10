Five Reasons Not to Miss Portland’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Treadway Events.

Every May, the colors, tastes, sounds and sights of Mexican culture transform Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park. It’s the largest and most festive cultural celebration in the state—the iconic four-day Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta.

Musicians from far and wide create an authentic soundtrack that rings throughout the fiesta. Food vendors offer delectable bites and cultural specialties. Masked luchadores battle it out in the Mexican wrestling ring. Lowrider cars gleam, carnival rides zoom, and Latino artists create colorful, enchanting murals. Running through it all is a shared sense of community, celebration and creativity.

This year’s fiesta runs May 2 through 5, with all of that Cinco de Mayo goodness and then some, making it a not-to-miss celebration. Here are five reasons not to miss the 2025 Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta.

Opens in new window (Photo by Orhun Uygur I www.turkphotos.com)

Endless entertainment

Prepare to be entertained—and educated—at this year’s fiesta. On Saturday and Sunday, high-flying, mask-wearing wrestlers grab the limelight in traditional lucha libre matches. Amateur boxers will take the ring in the Rip City Boxing Tournament over the weekend, and on Friday, a lowrider car show spotlights the creativity and craftsmanship of Chicano and Latino car culture. Coursing and thumping throughout the entire fiesta is music. From traditional mariachi, folk, cumbia, rock and even techno from the west coast of Mexico, music is a huge part of the magic of Cinco de Mayo.

Opens in new window Photo by Orhun Uygur I www.turkphotos.com (Orhun Uygur)

A community canvas—and collectibles!

The Mexican community and all of its rich cultural heritage is on display at Portland’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta. Creative artists will be painting large-scale murals throughout the park during the fiesta. An expanded Event Merchandise Plaza will offer attendees the chance to pick up culturally inspired, artisanal clothing, jewelry, accessories, artwork and collectibles. And the Guadalajara Artisan Village will overflow with intricate woven textiles, stunning pottery pieces, and other treasures from regional artisans keeping their cultural traditions alive.

Opens in new window Photo by Orhun Uygur I www.turkphotos.com (Orhun Uygur)

Culturally extravagant food and drink for days

The irresistible smells of tacos al pastor, carne asada, tamales, pozole, fresh churros and other Mexican favorites will fill the air, with more than 40 vendors set up to serve mouthwatering cuisine. Stick with a classic asada burrito or venture out and try something new like the chamoy candies and dips from La Pica Chica. On top of indulging your taste buds with fantastic flavors, filling up at the fiesta provides valuable support to countless Mexican-owned businesses that count on the celebration for commerce, culture and community.

Opens in new window Photo by Orhun Uygur I www.turkphotos.com (Orhun Uygur)

Tiered tickets for all

The Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta wants everyone to come and celebrate together. One way it encourages that is by offering affordable ticket tiers and presale options. The earlier you get your tickets, the lower the price. Choose from one-day tickets for adults and youths aged 12 and under or four-day passes for adults and youths. Kids 5 and under are free, and there are also discounted tickets for groups of 25 or more. So, bring the whole gang to the fiesta!

Opens in new window Photo by Orhun Uygur I www.turkphotos.com (Orhun Uygur)

Partying for a cause

Experience incredible live entertainment, taste delicious foods, squeal on exhilarating carnival rides, and pick up some authentic jewelry or apparel at the fiesta, while also making a big impact. The annual celebration serves as the primary fundraiser for the Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association, a nonprofit dedicated to creating and strengthening partnerships between Portland and Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Every year, the fiesta helps fund the promotion of arts and culture, humanitarian assistance, youth education, economic development, and fostering cross-cultural ties between the two cities.

Need even more reasons not to miss the Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta this year? You can find more at cincodemayoportland.com.