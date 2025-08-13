Back to School in Portland

Parents, you know how your kids get a syllabus—or whatever the teachers are calling it these days—on the first day of school? Well, we decided to level the playing field and create our own little “syllabus” for you. Consider this special section a one-stop shop to help you and the kiddos start the year strong. Explore public school alternatives and public community-driven spaces to assist your little ones to shake off, or play through, the back-to-school jitters.

Board Bard Games

7960 SE Stark St.

A space for kids to play educational games with a game library for in-store and take-home rental, and a no-cost play space that is family friendly. Board Bard Games is a community space that allows all outside food and drink, so families can enjoy food from local restaurants while they play! Plan your visit at theboardbard.com.

Open 2 to 10 pm Monday through Friday and 11 am to 10 pm Saturday and Sunday

Oregon Charter Academy

Statewide virtual school serving students across Portland and Oregon

Oregon Charter Academy is a tuition-free K–12 virtual public charter school offering flexible, personalized learning. With an engaging curriculum, dedicated teachers, and college and career readiness programs, it supports your child’s growth every step of the way. The school’s learning model emphasizes the four C’s—critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity—to prepare students for success in school and beyond. ORCA provides Chromebooks and curriculum materials to enrolled students. It also offers student-led clubs, virtual and in-person field trips and events, and unique college and career readiness programs to help every student thrive.

For questions, call 503-897-2272. To learn more, visit oregoncharter.org .

Elevate Dance Academy

8785 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway

Elevate Dance Academy offers fun dance classes and a welcoming community for kids ages 2½ to 18 years old, beginner to advanced! From Jazz and Musical Theater to Ballet, Contemporary, Lyrical, Hip-Hop, Improv, and Tap, Elevate ignites creativity and cultivates exceptional dancers. Fall registration opens Aug. 17, with Fall classes beginning Sept. 2. Head to eda.dance to sign up.

Classes are offered Monday through Friday, from 4 to 9 pm.

Oregon Episcopal School

6300 SW Nicol Road

Oregon Episcopal School educates students to realize their power for good as engaged citizens of the world, offering a distinctive pre-K–12 educational experience. At OES, students embark on a “learn by doing” approach, participating in thought-provoking programs designed to nurture their growth and unlock their full potential. OES students experience a distinctive blend of advanced academics, social-emotional development, and values-based learning. At OES, students are not passive members of a classroom; teachers act as mentors and guides to help students take the lead and ask questions. From experiential education experiences to research projects with practicing scientists, OES focuses on applying learning to real-world situations. Learn more at oes.edu/admissions and schedule a campus tour. Open house at OES is Oct. 19 from 1 to 4 pm for grades 6–12 and Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 pm for grades pre-K–5.

Classes are held Monday-Friday; start times vary by grade level.

ZRE Music Studio

ZRE

Lloyd Center, 2nd level, West Hallway

ZRE Music Studio offers fun, affordable and highly effective piano classes for kids and adults that help beginners make progress fast! The average beginner learns over 40 songs in their first three months — 4x more than in traditional piano lessons. Our self-paced group sessions are a fraction of the cost of private lessons, which allows us to serve a diverse community of learners. Plus, siblings and friends of different levels and ages can all be in the same class and progress at their own pace. Stop by for a free demo and find out more about the differences between our group and private classes. While you’re there, check out our Little Free Sheet Music Library and monthly community events! At ZRE Music Studio, students of all abilities are consistently delighted by how quickly they learn to play, read and improvise music at our warm and welcoming Lloyd Center location. Learn more at zremusicstudio.com.

Open 1 to 6:30 pm on weekdays and 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday; Sundays by appointment only

St. Mary’s Academy

1615 SW 5th Ave.

Since 1859, St. Mary’s Academy has empowered young women with bold minds and big hearts. Rooted in the mission of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, Oregon’s oldest continuously operating all-girls Catholic high school is where academic excellence meets purpose, community, and creativity in a challenging and engaging college-preparatory environment. Educators and staff nurture spirits, spark curiosity, and champion equity through a commitment to provide a vibrant learning environment for young women to grow into confident leaders ready to shape a just and connected world.

Classes are held 7:30 am to 4 pm.