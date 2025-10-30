Where Portland’s Past Meets Modern Magic

The Evergreen has over 5,000 square feet of open, light-filled space, making it the perfect backdrop for weddings, dinner parties.

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and The Evergreen.

In a city where old and new collide on nearly every block, few buildings embody that balance quite like the stately brick structure at Southeast 6th Avenue and Alder Street. Known today as the home of both Loyal Legion and The Evergreen, this beautifully restored space is more than just an event venue—it’s a love letter to Portland’s layered past.

Whether you’ve danced under its soaring ceilings at a wedding, toasted a milestone with friends, or attended a local art show or live set, stepping inside The Evergreen feels like opening a rare book and getting to write its next chapter.

In a city obsessed with the next new thing, The Evergreen proves that history can be the most stylish thing in the room. (Katie Dessin/Katie Dessin)

Built in 1908, the structure originally served as a lodge for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.), a fraternal organization devoted to community service and connection. Designed by architect Francis J. Berndt, the building was ahead of its time—crafted from steel-reinforced concrete, with soaring window bays and enough strength to support three extra stories (which were never built).

The design was inspired by the industrial architecture of C.F.A. Voysey, a British visionary known for his clean lines, handcrafted detail, and nature-inspired form—a fitting influence for a green city like Portland.

The Evergreen's design was inspired by the industrial architecture of C.F.A. Voysey, a British visionary known for his clean lines, handcrafted detail, and nature-inspired form. (SS Photo Design/SS Photo Design)

By the 1950s, the building had taken on a new role as the headquarters of the Portland Police Athletic Association, a popular hangout for police officers and bureau retirees. The upper floor was a members-only bar, while the ground level was leased to local businesses, including longtime tenants like Citizen’s Photo and an old-school office supply shop.

Those who remember the PPAA era describe a no-frills social club where the drinks were strong, the crowd familiar (by design: the general public wasn’t allowed in), and the nights unpredictable. Think: wood paneling, drop ceilings, and just enough grit to keep it interesting.

A Hidden Treasure, Rediscovered

In 2013, a new chapter began when the building was sold and slated for restoration. Rather than erase its history, the new owners at ChefStable chose to reveal it.

Gone were the low ceilings and tired fixtures. What emerged was nothing short of magic: 20-foot ceilings, original maple hardwood floors, and massive concrete support beams that had been hidden for decades. Every inch of the building was restored with care—bringing the ideas of Berndt and Voysey into the 21st Century.

A groovy, 70s inspired wedding at the Evergreen. (KMT Photo/KMT Photo)

The result? The Evergreen—a venue that feels both historic and ahead of its time.

Today, The Evergreen is a go-to space for Portland’s most memorable gatherings. With over 5,000 square feet of open, light-filled space, it’s the perfect backdrop for weddings, dinner parties, networking functions, fundraisers, and yes, even the occasional disco-ball-drenched dance floor. Really, it can host any event you can conjure.

Some standout features include:

A mezzanine level ideal for cocktail hours or lounge vibes

A sleek built-in bar with a curated drink program

Top-of-the-line sound and lighting systems (a dream for DJs and planners)

ADA accessibility and thoughtful amenities, all designed with guests in mind

And when you need a change of scenery? Head downstairs to Loyal Legion, the craft beer hall on the ground floor with over 99 Oregon taps. Or slip into Voysey, the speakeasy-style bar tucked away in the building’s basement.

A Building With Soul

The Evergreen is a venue that feels both historic and ahead of its time. (Indwell Weddings /Indwell Weddings )

What makes The Evergreen special isn’t just the architecture (though, yes, it’s stunning). It’s the feeling. The warmth of the wood floors, the filtered neverending light through century-old windows, the acoustics and the management—it all feels intentional. Alive. Real.

In a city obsessed with the next new thing, The Evergreen proves that history can be the most stylish thing in the room.

So the next time you’re thinking about raising a glass or catching the perfect golden hour, think about booking at The Evergreen. You’re not just in a venue. You’re part of a story that’s been over 100 years in the making—and still going strong.

Learn more about The Evergreen or book your next event at theevergreenpdx.com