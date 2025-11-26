Gifts for a Good Time

Like many of you, we like to party. Which means we know booze (NA or standard) is a pretty surefire, widely accepted party gift. So here are a few great local libations, and then some, to elevate any social gathering.

Underwood Nonalcoholic Rosé Bubbles, $7

Union Wine Co.

Some of life’s best moments call for a clear head. That’s why Union Wine Co. created Underwood Non-Alcoholic Rosé Bubbles, real wine from Oregon grapes, crafted with the same care and passion you’ve come to expect from them, just without the alcohol. Toast to today without getting in the way of tomorrow.

Find at New Seasons, Safeway and Trader Joes | shop.unionwinecompany.com

Johnnie Walker Blue Label, $199.95

Johnnie Walker

Only 1 in 10,000 casks from the Johnnie Walker reserves is deemed exceptional enough for Blue Label. Each cask is hand-selected for its extraordinary depth of flavor, smoothness, and signature smokiness.

oregonliquorsearch.com

Live Resin Cannabis Cartridge, $25

Northwest Cannabis Company

Amazing Northwest Cannabis Company Live Resin carts! Each cartridge contains one full gram of 100% pure live resin. Available in rotating, strain-specific sativa, indica, and hybrid options, grown by high-quality farms. Reliable, tasty, and potent!

17937 SW McEwan Road, Tualatin | northwestcannabis.com

The Cocktail Collection, $22.95

The Cocktail Collection

Introducing The Cocktail Collection, a range of ready-to-serve cocktails from the world’s greatest brands. Developed with bartenders, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Bulleit, Crown Royal and Astral have crafted a high-quality, elevated cocktail experience so you can enjoy bartender-quality cocktails whenever and wherever you like. Each cocktail is masterfully crafted with care using quality ingredients and natural flavors.

oregonliquorsearch.com

Party Pack, $45

Daddy’s Cocktail Syrups

Can’t decide what to get for the person who has everything? Our Party Pack gift set offers something for everyone. Drinks all around at your next holiday function! Our premium syrups make excellent cocktails both spirited and zero-proof the whole family can enjoy! Choose three options from our eight flavors and get $3 off when you buy a Party Pack!

4831 NE Fremont St., Suite 5 | daddyscocktailsyrups.com

Pear Moscato Spritz Cocktail Kit, $60

New Deal Distillery & Bottle Shop

Light, elegant, and orchard fresh, this kit combines award-winning New Deal Pear Brandy, Vietti Moscato, and Fever Tree Club Soda for a sparkling, fruit-forward spritz. Just add lemon, ice, and a twist. A festive, easy-mix gift for brunch lovers, holiday hosts, and spritz fans.

900 SE Salmon St. | newdealbottleshop.com

Love & Squalor Library Wines Up to 30% off at Portland Wine Company

Portland Wine Company

Treat someone special (or yourself—no judgment) to small-batch Oregon wines. Portland Wine Company is sharing hidden gems from their library, including aged Riesling, magnums of skin-contact wines, and small-production single-vineyard Pinot Noirs. These bottles don’t come around often, so grab ‘em while you can. Deal applicable in person at the winery bar only!

3201 SE 50th Ave. | portlandwinecompany.com

Bar In A Box Cocktail Tool Set, $45

Kitchen Kaboodle

All the tools you need to craft cocktails at home, each made of top-quality stainless steel. You get a 550ml shaker, a Hawthorne strainer, a bar spoon, a 15/30ml double jigger, a fine sieve, a rubber-tipped muddler, and a precision bottle pourer.

Four Portland Area Stores | kitchenkaboodle.com