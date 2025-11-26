Gifts for That Sensible Someone

For the incredibly hard to shop for people in your gift-giving social circle, stick to the basics and give them things they have no excuse not to use.

Sebastiano’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $20

Sebastiano’s

Foodie alert! Great stocking stuffer! Extra Virgin Olive Oil imported directly from a fifth-generation, family-owned farm in Castelvetrano, Sicily. Delicious buttery mouthfeel with notes of lemon, almond and grass, and a mild, peppery finish. Available at Sebastiano’s, or ship nationwide on EatSebs.com

8235 SE 13th Ave., Suite 7 | eatsebs.com

Knives for the Home Chef, $98–$299

Seisuke Knife

Quality ingredients deserve quality tools. Good knives transform meal prep from chore to pleasure, with blades that glide effortlessly through ingredients. Whether you’re a weekend warrior or daily cook, experience the difference that authentic craftsmanship makes in your kitchen.

1532 NE Alberta St. | us.seisukeknife.com

Social Justice Kittens 2026 Wall Calendar, $22

Crafty Wonderland

Each month of this calendar features a charming kitten professionally photographed in a heroic pose appropriate to a small cat defiantly speaking out on the hottest social justice issues of the day. A sassy, uncompromising declaration erases any doubts about each precious cat’s passionate convictions, sense of humor, and attitude.

craftywonderland.com

Tomato Tea Towel, $36

Elana Gabrielle

Screen-printed on heirloom flax linen, the Tomato Tea Towel blends beauty and utility. Soft yet sturdy, it brightens everyday kitchen rituals. Perfect for drying dishes or wrapping fresh bread, and a thoughtful gift for your favorite home cook.

1028 SE Water Ave., Suite 245 | elanagabrielle.com

Dappled Tonic Water, $11

Dappled Tonic Water

Dappled Tonic Water is the first canned tonic water produced in the Pacific Northwest by three longtime Portland food and beverage entrepreneurs. Woman-owned and award-winning, Dappled Tonic Water is available in three flavors: Citrus, Aromatic, and Floral. Dappled Tonic Water is a mixer and standalone beverage with depth, balance, and versatility — making it the perfect gift for anyone who appreciates non-alcoholic beverages and cocktails. Definitely not your grandpa’s tonic water!

Available at New Seasons and Market of Choice locations | dappledtonic.com

Gift a Loved One a Named Brick, $175

Pioneer Courthouse Square

Gift your loved one an engraved brick on The Square this holiday season. Bricks are customized to celebrate a loved one or commemorate a special event. Create memories, tell your story, and become part of Portland’s legacy. Gift wrapping available!

thesquarepdx.org

Soulshine Ritual Essential Oil Candle, $50

Make & Mary: Casa de Ritual

This earthy, luxurious candle is crafted only with pure essential oils —no synthetic scents. Top notes of palo santo, tulsi, cedarwood, and bergamot weave together to calm and clear your spirit. Other oils offer the medicine of grounding, purifying, uplifting — inviting any gift recipient to soften, release,and return to themself.

1412 NE Alberta St. | makeandmary.com

All Burn Wax Candles, $11-$22

All Burn Wax

Hand-poured soy candles crafted in Portland by All Burn Wax. Topped with dried botanicals and crystals. Each candle combines artistry, sustainability, and cozy scent blends inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

1022 W Burnside St., Suite P | allburnwax.com

¿Por Qué No? Gift Card, any value

¿Por Qué No? Taqueria

Give the gift of tacos, perfect for anyone on your list! Buy a plastic (physical) gift card in-store or online between 11/28-12/25, and receive a BONUS gift card, to keep or give to another lucky taco-lover! $50+ = FREE $10 gift card! $100+ = FREE $25 gift card!! Electronic gift cards $50 and up are also 10% off during this time. Checking gifts off your list has never been easier!

3524 N Mississippi Ave. & 4635 SE Hawthorne Blvd. | porquenotacos.square.site

Pair of Tickets to Everest, $112

Portland Opera

Immersive, breathtaking, and technologically extraordinary, this living graphic novel on film marks Portland Opera’s debut in the World Trade Center Theatre.

portlandopera.org

Photo Lab Holiday Printing, prices vary

Pro Photo Supply

Whether captured on a camera, snapped on your phone, or downloaded from social media, turning your cherished photos into beautiful prints has never been simpler. Perfect for the holiday season.

1112 NW 19th Ave. | prophotosupply.com

Ducks, Beavers, Seahawks Themed Gifts, $3.99 and up

City Liquidators

Score budget-friendly gifts: Ducks tees $3.99, Seahawks hats and scarves $4.99, and Ducks or Beavers gloves $4.99 a pair. With tons of gifts under $9.99 and furniture ready for holiday hosting, City Liquidators has you covered. Shop local! Open seven days a week, 9am–6pm.

823 SE 3rd Ave. | cityliqs.com