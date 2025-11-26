Gifts for the Whimsical and Wondrous

So, your gift recipient probably never would have thought to gift any of these delights to themself. But that’s the point, right? Here are a few, slightly out-there treats that will bring delight upon opening and are certain to make for future playful thoughts, feelings, and experiences.

Give the Gift of a Cruise! $50 and up

Portland Spirit Cruises & Events

Delight your loved ones with the gift of lasting memories on the water — Portland Spirit offers brunch, lunch, and dinner cruises year-round, plus summertime happy hour cruises and jetboat excursions to the Columbia River Gorge. Gift cards are available in any denomination and are delivered instantly via email.

110 SE Caruthers St. | portlandspirit.com

Mint Holiday, prices vary

Mint Gallery Records

Holiday shopping at Mint Gallery Records! Vinyl, tapes, CDs, art, ephemera, gift cards, and so much more. Mint has unique taste in music and art, but rest assured there’s something here for everyone! Browse their website, come in and visit, check out the art on their walls and you can even sell them your record collection!

3912 N Mississippi Ave. | mintgalleryrecords.com

Indigo-Dyed Textile Art, $65–$75

Juli Rae Art

This year, give a gift that is truly unique, sustainable, and colored by pigments from the earth! This original textile art is hand-painted on organic cotton and richly colored using beautiful, natural indigo dye. Each piece is a finished work, signed by the artist and professionally mounted on an 8”x10” archival art board, ready for framing (frames not included). Various unique designs are currently available, as well as other naturally dyed textiles perfect for enhancing the beauty of the home.

juliraeart/shop

Dame Massage Candle, $39

She Bop

Ignite intimacy with this luxurious body-safe candle that melts into warm massage oil. Choose Wild Lust (lime, peach, ambrette) or Melt Together (green tea, fig, cedarwood). Plant-based formula melts at body temperature for sensual comfort. Features easy-pour spout for mess-free romance. Perfect for cozy winter evenings together.

909 N Beech St. & 3213 SE Division St. | sheboptheshop.com

Passion Fruit Chocolate Bar, $10

Ranger Chocolate Co.

Created in partnership with Kann, this bar showcases the creative vision of chef Gregory Gourdet and Ranger founder and head chocolate maker George Domurot. Blending tangy passion fruit with rich chocolate, it delivers a bright, unforgettable experience rooted in a shared love of bold flavors and ethical Haitian cacao.

107 SE Washington St. | shop.rangerchocolate.co

Goat Rocks Pacific Crest Trail Art Print, $65

Lefoxstudio

Archival art reproduction on cold press fine art paper. This artwork was created en plein air at Goat Rocks in Washington. There are 28 prints to choose from along the journey! Whether you hiked the trail or know someone who did, these Pacific Crest Trail watercolor art prints are a beautiful addition to any art collection and make a great gift for PCT hikers. Label describing the project and location included with purchase. This piece will fit in a 12-inch standard frame as is, if you trim to the edge of the art it will fit in a 10-inch frame.

lefoxstudio.com