Photography Gifts

Nothing says “I care” like a gift that fuels a hobby — especially when winter rolls in and the world feels a little bleak. These thoughtful picks for the aspiring photographer in your life may just be the distraction they need.

Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera, $1,399

Pro Photo Supply

The Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera delivers full-frame performance in a compact, beginner-friendly design. Featuring a 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor and versatile RF mount, this lightweight camera offers powerful stills and video capabilities to help new creators capture stunning imagery and elevate their content.

1112 NW 19th Ave. | prophotosupply.com

Canon EOS R100 Digital Mirrorless Camera, $459.99

The Canon EOS R100 is the smallest and lightest EOS R series camera, perfect for capturing holiday memories. With a 24.1 megapixel sensor and smart autofocus that tracks faces and eyes, it takes stunning photos and videos in full HD and 4K — ideal for content creators on the go.

Sony Alpha 7R V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera, $3,299.99

The Sony Alpha 7R V Full-frame Mirrorless Camera features next-generation AI autofocus with human pose tracking, delivering stunning 61 megapixel image quality. Capture spectacular 8K and 4K video with advanced connectivity — perfect for photographers and videographers ready to elevate their creative work this holiday season.

Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS 2 Lens, $1,199.99

The Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Lens offers exceptional sharpness and beautiful background blur across its entire zoom range. This versatile, lightweight lens features advanced optics that minimize distortion and maximize resolution. With a practical 24 to 105mm range and constant F4 aperture, it’s perfect for capturing everything from landscapes to portraits this holiday season.

Nikon Z5II FX-Format Digital Mirrorless Camera, $1,599.95

The Nikon Z5II Digital Mirrorless Camera delivers full-frame image quality with intelligent autofocus that tracks people, animals, and vehicles. Featuring a 24.5 megapixel sensor, impressive low-light performance, and an ultra-bright viewfinder, it’s perfect for creators ready to grow. Plus, seamless wireless connectivity makes sharing your holiday moments effortless.

Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera, $1,899.95

The Fujifilm X-T5 packs a powerful 40.2 megapixel sensor into a compact, lightweight body with classic dial controls. Featuring 7-stop image stabilization, lightning-fast shutter speeds, and professional 6.2K video recording, it’s perfect for serious photographers and videographers seeking stunning image quality and versatility this holiday season.

Fujifilm X-T50 Digital Mirrorless Camera, $1,499.99

The Fujifilm X-T50 Digital Camera brings film photography’s iconic looks into the digital age with a dedicated film simulation dial offering 20 creative presets. Featuring a 40.2 megapixel sensor, 7-stop image stabilization, and 6.2K video recording, plus AI-powered autofocus and instant wireless sharing — it’s perfect for creators seeking style and substance.

Nikon Z50II Digital Mirrorless Camera w/ 16-50mm lens, plus a FREE crossbody bag, $1,149.95

The Nikon Z50II Digital Mirrorless Camera delivers stunning image quality with its 20.9 megapixel sensor and 31 creative color presets. Featuring intelligent autofocus that tracks people, pets, and vehicles, plus 4K video and wireless sharing, it’s an easy-to-use camera with professional capabilities — perfect for creators this holiday season. Includes a free $100 crossbody bag.

