Enjoy a “Winter Chill-Out” in Rockaway Beach

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Visit Rockaway Beach.

It’s been a stressful year.. But there’s a way to shake off that stress, relax and enjoy some time away from everything. Rockaway Beach on the north Oregon coast can help with that. It’s a warm, welcoming community waiting for you to traverse, especially in winter.

You may be thinking, winter on the coast? Give it a try. You may find it’s your favorite season to spend at the beach. No crowds, no waiting in long lines, little traffic, lower prices. We guarantee you’ll be coming back for more “winter chill-outs.” Especially if you take these recommendations for making your visit special:

Room with a View

Rockaway Beach has more affordable beachfront hotel rooms than any other town on the Oregon Coast. And in winter, you’ll want that because the wave action is a reminder that there’s more to life on Earth than doomscrolling. So put the phone down, cuddle up with a blankie, keep a book in your lap, and do some wave-watching at the window. You’ll soon feel your shoulders and jaw relax, because there’s something about Mother Nature that nurtures. Oh, and don’t forget to check the tide tables. When the tide is low, take a walk on the beach. You’ll find little gifts brought to you by the very waves you were watching earlier in the day. Find all oceanfront lodging options online.

Peruse the Shops

After getting everyone else presents during the holidays, indulge yourself with a gift or two. Just to be safe, slip on your raincoat before ramblingl along the main street of Rockaway Beach. Here you’ll find the most eclectic, original shops – all owned by locals who actually live in the area. And they have good taste. You may find that vintage dish you’ve been looking for, a locally crafted necklace, a cozy handmade quilt, or a hand-knitted scarf to cuddle your neck. See a full list of shops to spend your dollars at.

Belly Up to a Bowl of Chowder

Rockaway Beach may be the fresh chowder capital of the north Oregon Coast. You’ll find a cup or bowl at Pelican Brewing, Sand Dollar Restaurant and Lounge, Old Oregon Smokehouse, Tie-Breaker and Rick’s Roadhouse. Here’s an idea – try this warm, satisfying treat at each place to discover which local spot most pleases your tastebuds. Seriously—there’s nothing like a hot serving of chowder on a winter’s day. A locally brewed beer or cocktail is a great accompaniment, making for an experience that will keep you cozy through your stay. Find more food options as you plan your getaway.

Take a Winter’s Hike

While walking on the beach at low tide is a favorite of many, try stretching your legs on the Old Growth Cedar Trail at the south end of town. This nature preserve has never – and we mean never – been developed. It’s seen its share of earthquakes, tsunamis, massive storms, you name it. But not once bulldozed over. Its entrance is a few feet from Highway 101, but venture just a few feet further along the accessible boardwalk to find yourself among the quiet of trees, creeks, birds, plants and other wonders of the wild. Just you and nature, together. The gift this trail gives you at the end of the boardwalk (less than one mile) is an 800-year old cedar tree. She shows you how grand and interesting old age can be. There are benches along the boardwalk if you want to sit a spell and take in this wonderful natural monument.

Make Local Friends

As you make your way around town, ask the locals about what they like to do on a wintery day. They’re a friendly bunch (who wouldn’t be living at the coast), and are likely to share news about in-town happenings, such as a concert,play, or even a benefit for a local nonprofit. Or join them at the Tie Breaker to watch a game on several screens, sing karaoke, or take part in trivia night. The local library is another gathering place where you’ll also find books written by local authors.

Lots More Just a Short Drive Away

Feeling explorative? Drive 14 miles to the south to visit the Tillamook Creamery, where you can gorge on cheese and ice cream, and get educated about cheesemaking. Or, drive 14 miles north and get a book at Cloud & Leaf in Manzanita, and a bottle of wine from Dixie’s Wine Shop. There’s lots to explore along the way, too. When you get back to that cozy oceanfront hotel room, grab your cozy clothes and snuggle up for some wave watching while enjoying the book and wine.

Ready to do a winter chill-out? Plan your trip at visitrockawaybeach.org.