The PDX Home Edit: Locally Made Goods for Your Nest

We’re of the belief that home is more about what you put inside of the space you’re given, and less about the space itself. The PDX Home Edit is an embodiment of that very ideology. It’s also a gentle reminder that you can source homemade, household staples right here in the local community. Peruse this carefully crafted— pun intended—resource featuring local goodies like: hand-thrown ceramics, custom textiles, naturally dyed linens, and small-batch homegoods.

Sustainable Home Décor

Elana Gabrielle

Elana Gabrielle is an illustrator, maker, and designer of printed textile and paper goods. Her designs mirror the environment by focusing on form and function, using sustainable practices and natural fibers, dyes, and inks. The shapes and colors of her designs are inspired by wild and varied landscapes from foggy beaches to desert dunes, and invite mindful connection with the natural world both in the home and out in the wild. Everything is made as local as possible, supporting the Portland community!

1028 SE Water Ave., #245. Open by appointment. | elanagabrielle.com

Housewares for the Home Cook

Thyme and Sage

Thyme and Sage was formed to combine a love of cooking and textile design skills. This led to the creation of smart, functional textures made for home cooks by home cooks. Offerings include: kitchen towels, napkins, tablecloths, throws, handmade wooden kitchen tools, rolling pins, and napkin rings. All textiles are designed by Carmel Parmeter, here in Portland, and made at a family-owned mill in Turkey. Wooden kitchen utensils are made from sustainably sourced local hardwoods in Portland by David Parmeter.

2715 SE 8th Ave., Suite 110 | thymeandsage.com

Handmade Ceramic Housewares

Wolf Ceramics

Wolf Ceramics is a small ceramic production and design studio in Hood River. Our small team of seven artisans makes dinnerware, cups, mugs, and other functional goods. We are a human-centered business. We strive to honor the humanity of our team members, promoting balance and sustainable practices that enable us to craft beautiful, functional, and durable pottery.

616 Industrial St., Suite 404, Hood River | wolfceramics.com

One-of-a-Kind Wall Art

Modern Terrain

Original artwork built from real maps on layered plexiglass, combining ink, photography, and hand-drawn map lines. Each piece features regional silhouettes drawn directly from true map details, creating dimensional, place-based wall art. Custom locations available. Portland-based artist focused on unique art that showcases this city and surrounding mountains and forests. Use the code “wweek” for a 15% discount on non-commission items.

Shop online or in person this September at Art in the Pearl. | modernterrain.com

Cross Stitch Kits for Modern Makers

Junebug and Darlin

Junebug and Darlin specializes in making modern cross-stitch kits. Its kits provide crafters with the tools to create heirloom-quality subversive crafts by providing all of the supplies needed — from first stitch to frame. Designed and assembled in Portland, each kit celebrates the intersection of nature, queerness, and social justice. This is a queer- and woman-run and -operated business in Portland. With a focus on ethical production and inclusivity, Junebug and Darlin is on a mission to help crafters take the needle into their own hands.

Shop in person at Collage, Powell’s, Weird Sisters, and Crafty Wonderland. | junebuganddarlin.com

Colorful and Groovy Ceramics

Fun Is Forever

Fun Is Forever is a ceramic homewares company for folks enamored with their own space. Inspired by the colors and shapes of ’70s interiors, floral and garden design, each piece is handmade with gusto by Alli in her Portland studio. Playfully designed and thoughtfully handmade ceramics feature soft shapes and exuberant colors to make any home more fun.

Shop in person at Tender Loving Empire, Made Here, While on Earth, and Makerspace Sellwood. | funisforever.com

Handcrafted Wooden Goods

Tree to Table PDX

Tree to Table PDX is a small, local, woman-owned company with a deep connection to the Portland community. Its team is a family of woodworkers with a background in the U.S. Forest Service and a mission to rescue urban trees from the waste stream and turn them into hardwood heirlooms for your home and business. Quality, above all, is Tree to Table PDX’s goal.

Shop a showroom full of wood goods and home decor at Urbanite | treetotablepdx.com

Custom Tiles and Tile Murals

NIKO Ceramics

Handmade ceramic works for creative homes, including sculptural vessels, architectural tile, and custom tile murals. Designed by Portland-based artist Nicky Kriara. The collection draws from her background in stop-motion animation and mural painting, merging fine art and function through playful forms and rich color. Accepting custom commissions and site-specific projects for residential and commercial spaces, in collaboration with homeowners, interior designers, and architects.

Shop in person at Solabee Flowers & Botanicals, Pistils Nursery, Urbanite, and Benchmark. | nikofarwest.com

Fruiting Edible Plants

One Green World

One Green World is a family owned and operated plant nursery in SE Portland, sharing a passion for edible plants and organic gardening since 1994. Explore their wide range of fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines from around the world. One Green World supports local food sovereignty, and is a big fan of growing your own! They are open 10 am to 5 pm daily, and also offer shipping.

6469 SE 134th Ave. | onegreenworld.com

Nester, Makers Edition Magazine is free, distributed all over Portland, and can be found at these locations. Love Nester? Save the date for NestFest, where we bring the magazine to life at an event in Fall of 2026.