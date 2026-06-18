Try These 5 Scenic Road Trips This Summer

Whether you’re mapping out a long weekend or building a multi-stop itinerary, this part of Oregon offers scenic drives, charming towns and outdoor adventures that reward exploration at every turn. Seeing the iconic Mt. Hood up close is a sight to behold, and the sense of awe it inspires never really fades — whether it’s your first visit or your 100th. Beyond the mountain itself, a wide range of memorable experiences makes this area an affordable and worthwhile addition to any road trip plan. From farm stops and small-town flavor to hiking trails, waterways and local eats, these standout itinerary ideas are sure to get your engines revving.

1. SUMMER FUN

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Take this route if you like: Mt. Hood views, lakes and rivers, Bigfoot, downtown shopping

Immerse yourself in three vibrant regions, each with its own unique character and attractions. Begin on Mt. Hood for endless outdoor recreation, then transition

to the bustling urban communities south of Portland for charming main streets and Oregon Trail history,

and finally, immerse yourself in the Willamette Valley, renowned for world-class wines, farm-to-table dining and idyllic small towns. Hot Tip: Hit these spots midweek for fewer crowds, more discounts and a peaceful, authentic experience.

2. AMERICA 250

Take this route if you like: History, Timberline Lodge, historic homes, interactive museums

As the nation prepares to commemorate America 250, Mt. Hood Territory offers a compelling road trip for history buffs. This heritage-focused road trip invites travelers to step into the region’s past through preserved historic homes, cultural landmarks and local museums that document the lives, labor and traditions of early communities. From Oregon Trail-era structures to civic gathering places, each stop provides context for how communities, transportation and natural resources shaped life in this portion of Oregon.

3. WILSONVILLE

Take this route if you like: Nature parks, farm to table dinning, wineries, family fun center

This road trip itinerary highlights Wilsonville as a surprisingly diverse starting point, blending farm experiences, global dining and family friendly attractions before heading deeper into Mt. Hood Territory. Along the way, it encourages travelers to slow down and explore local gems, from hands-on farm visits and small farm wineries to wonderful nature parks and great outdoor recreation along the Willamette River, showcasing the area’s mix of urban convenience and rural charm.

4. FARMS & FLOWERS

Take this route if you like: Llama walks, u-pick farms, friendly animals, fields of flowers

Visiting animal and flower farms in Mt. Hood Territory offers a refreshing mix of hands-on experiences and scenic beauty, where travelers can meet friendly farm animals and wander through vibrant fields in bloom. From family run farms to seasonal u-pick flower fields, these stops invite visitors to slow down, connect with the land and enjoy the region’s agricultural roots. It’s a charming way to experience the softer side of Mt. Hood Territory, pairing memorable encounters with picture perfect landscapes.

5. BARLOW ROAD

Take this route if you like: History, Oregon Trail, interactive museums, Willamette Falls

This itinerary along the historic Barlow Road invites travelers to retrace the final, rugged leg of the Oregon Trail, where early travelers once navigated steep terrain and dense forests on their journey to the Willamette Valley. Today, the route transforms that history into an immersive road trip, guiding visitors through scenic mountain landscapes, heritage sites and interpretive stops that bring the past to life. It’s a compelling blend of storytelling and exploration that offered a deeper connection to history.

Learn more at omht.us/road.