The Fields Park Closes While Officials Gauge Hazards From Centennial Mills Fire

Willamette Week’s Monthly Donor Drive is on! When you support WW, you help keep Portland's leaders accountable. Reporting costs money and as a small, locally owned, free publication, we rely on reader support rather than corporate dollars.

The park next to the Centennial Mills warehouse that was gutted by a fire Sunday has been temporarily closed. Portland Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday that The Fields Park was closed Wednesday morning and will remain so until experts can determine the area is safe from environmental contaminants.

The Fields Park, where dozens of onlookers gathered to watch flames consume the interior of the 115-year-old flour mill, has a large lawn, a playground, a fenced-off area for dogs and other amenities. City officials say there is no timeline for when the park will reopen.

“The safety of all workers, park visitors, and neighbors remains Portland Parks & Recreation’s top priority,” the parks bureau wrote in a press release Wednesday.

Northwest Naito Parkway remains closed from Northwest 9th to 15th avenues, says Dylan Rivera, a spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Transportation. The bureau is following safety guidance from Portland Fire & Rescue, Rivera says.

Fire officials said Monday that they were examining the structural integrity of the building, but haven’t issued any updates since. The structural status of the building is now being examined by the permitting and development office, a fire official told WW on Wednesday. Drone footage that has circulated on social media in recent days shows that all eight stories of the building collapsed onto the ground floor, just as firefighters described.

The exterior shell of the building remains standing as of now, but the area is being monitored for debris and other hazards. The Bureau of Emergency Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether there are plans for a controlled demolition of the building.