𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦 𝘞𝘦𝘦𝘬’s 2026 Patio Picks

Special section presented by Willamette Week and participating partners.

If you’re stuck trying to figure out the perfect spot to spend summer days and nights, consult our Patio Picks. It’s a carefully crafted guide to help you find your go-to summertime hangout spot. Each business included in this roundup offers a variety of munchies, beverages, and spaces worthy of planting your shorts-clad behind for hours. Prep your favorite pair of sunglasses and continue reading to see which establishments in the city await.

The Roof Deck at Revolution Hall

1300 SE Stark St.

VIBE: Scenic, lively, fresh, vibrant, buzzing.

PATIO PERKS: Fantastic views, great burgers, killer drinks, ample shady and sunny seating.

ORDER: Rotating slushies, anything off the tap list, and one of Portland’s favorite burgers.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Sunset is the crowd favorite, but the Roof Deck is open noon till late!

Lingua Franca

9675 Hopewell Road NW, Salem

VIBE: Sanctuary, oasis, tranquil, breathtaking, panoramic.

PATIO PERKS: Two private tables, glass building, vineyard views, sunny, minimalist.

ALLOCATED FLIGHT: Featuring single vineyard cuvees and library wines!

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Anytime between 10 am and 3 pm.

Hinterland Bar

2216 SE 50th Ave.

VIBE: Airy, fun, casual, lively, family friendly.

PATIO PERKS: All-season, sports with sound, welcoming to families and pets.

ORDER: Slushy margaritas, local craft beer, and food from any of the five food carts that share the space.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour 2–5 pm Monday–Friday; get $10 cocktails, $6 well spirits and discounts on bottles of wine and pitchers of margaritas.

North 45 Pub

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517 NW 21st Ave.

VIBE: Dog-friendly, spacious, good music, soccer-loving, laid-back, lively.

PATIO PERKS: Award-winning, all-seasons with coverage, big screens, live music and DJs, excellent cocktails, spacious seating, communal tables.

ORDER: Bánh mì French dip, coconut curry mussels, Belgian beers.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Catch the game on the big screens, or visit during a live DJ event!

Paymaster Lounge

1020 NW 17th Ave.

VIBE: Rambunctious, sparkling, trollied, gay.

PATIO PERKS: The mullet of patios—business up front and party in the back.

ORDER: Slushies, mules, espresso martinis, cheap beer.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Angry hour 2–6 pm for daily deals on food and beverages.

Portland Pickles Baseball

4727 SE 92nd Ave., #4601

VIBE: Eclectic, laid-back, irreverent, unpretentious, whimsical.

PATIO PERKS: String Lights, bar table tops, high top tables, ballpark views, chairs in the air, Portland’s finest people watching.

ORDER: Lil P’s Long Dawg “Eat With Caution” (Zenners), Stormbreaker Chair Raiser IPA, Pickletini by Straightaway Cocktails, Pub Light, Slap and Pickle Beer (Freebridge Brewing), Happy Mountain Kombucha Cucumber Dill, Cycling Frog THC Seltzer.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: May 26–Aug. 13.

Chill N Fill

5215 N Lombard St.

VIBE: Family-friendly, welcoming, relaxed, spacious, social.

PATIO PERKS: Great for groups, dog friendly, designated 21+ side with fire pit.

ORDER: Food from 10 different carts, or any of the over 40 beers on tap.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: During sports games, trivia on Tuesday, or standup comedy on Thursday.

Space Room Lounge

4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

VIBE: Open, fun, positive, friendly, welcoming.

PATIO PERKS: Causal vibe, lots of space, TVs, coverage, fans, heating.

ORDER: Specialty summer drinks, tacos, cheese steaks, French dip, all-day breakfast.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour daily until 5 pm. Burger Monday, Taco Tuesday, Wiener Wednesday, B.L.T. Thursday. Drag bingo on Tuesday night, trivia Thursday, and brunch on the weekends.

The Love Shack

1645 NW 21 Ave. | URL for QR Code

VIBE: Playful, sun-soaked, intimate, inviting, laid-back.

PATIO PERKS: Covered patio with open air sides in the summer, picnic tables, ambient lighting, tropical vibes.

ORDER: Rib-eye skewers, oysters, frozen margaritas, frozen piña coladas.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: First Thursdays, happy hour for $1 oysters 4–5 pm, last hour of service Wednesday through Sunday.

Cartopia Food Carts

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1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

VIBE: Fun and vibrant

PATIO PERKS: Excellent music, nice lighting, picnic tables, greenery, shaded seating, coldest beers on draft and cocktails too. Open late!

ORDER: Burger, fried pickles, PBJ fries, wood-fired pizza, machaca burrito, falafel, pad thai, churro sundae.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Weekend afternoons and late nights are a must. Movie Nights on Thursdays. Sunday evening DJ sets.

Free House

1325 NE Fremont St.

VIBE: Cozy, charming, lush, organic, intimate.

PATIO PERKS: Picnic tables, string lights, natural canopy, dog-friendly.

ORDER: Charcuterie board, seasonal cocktails, smoked cheddar mac and cheese.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour 4–6 pm every day. Sunday and Monday are a must.

Bar Bar

3943 N Mississippi Ave.

VIBE: Airy, social, spacious, music-filled, comfortable.

PATIO PERKS: Partially covered space with heaters, a fire pit, projector, fun people, cute dogs, big tables.

ORDER: The famous Bar Bar burger and Cantina Cantina margarita, or any of the revolving cocktails and burgers of the month!

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour for $5 drafts and wells or $6 margs 3–4 pm Monday–Friday. Perfect for sunny days and nights out.

Mad Hanna

6129 NE Fremont St.

VIBE: Dog-friendly, cozy, oasis.

PATIO PERKS: Lush backyard patio, glowing torches, dogs welcome, magic porch vibes.

ORDER: Tropical or infused cocktails, Cutie Pie Pizza, ice cold beer, pudding shots, Lizzie’s Glizzies.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Sunny afternoons and golden hour into late evening. Happy hour 5–8 pm weekdays, 2–5 pm Saturday and Sunday.

G-Love

1615 NW 21 Ave.

VIBE: Airy, lively, sunlit, vibrant, easygoing.

PATIO PERKS: Lush plants, vibey music, social atmosphere, moody lighting.

ORDER: Crusty Avocado Toast, Stuffed French Toast, Croissant Breakfast Sandwich, Matcha-licious, Ube Latte?

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Brunch 9 am–2 pm Saturday and Sunday. Happy hour 5–6 pm Monday–Thursday or all night at the bar.

Lansdowne

1639 NW Marshall St.

VIBE: Urban oasis, lively, aesthetic, farm-fresh, local, rustic.

PATIO PERKS: Marble tables, greenery, great lighting, and big windows.

ORDER: Classic, locally sourced Pacific Northwestern food and wine, fresh oysters, housemade pasta.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: 6:30 pm for dinner.