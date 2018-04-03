1. Kee's #Loaded Kitchen
4709 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-516-2078, facebook.com/KeesLoadedKitchen. $$.
Our 2018 Cart of the Year serves the biggest, baddest soul food plates in town.
2. Hem 23
1514 NW 23rd Ave., 971-352-6138, hem23.com. $-$$.
Like fellow cocktail-happy westside Viet spots Fish Sauce and Luc Lac, Hem 23 is a design-happy ambassador to Southeast Asian flavor. The oxtail pho is among the best in town.
3. Nong's Khao Man Gai
417 SW 13th Ave., 503-208-2402, khaomangai.com. $.
Nong Poonsukwattana parlayed her family chicken-and-rice recipe into one of Portland's iconic foods, and just opened her second brick-and-mortar location downtown in the former home of Heart Pizza.
4. Tierra Del Sol
7238 SE Foster Road, 503-975-4805, portlandmercado.org. $.
Tlayuda can be considered either a Mexican pizza or a mutant tostada, and it's the highlight of this Oaxacan cart.
5. Nimblefish
1524 SE 20th Ave., 503-719-4064, nimblefishpdx.com. $$$.
The former Fukami chef's new Hawthorne sushi spot is a corker—with some of the best Edo-style fish and rice in Portland.
