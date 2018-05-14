Acclaimed Asian-inspired restaurant Smallwares—WW's runner-up Restaurant of the Year in 2012—is re-opening in Northeast Portland.
As The Oregonian first reported, Johanna Ware, who formerly cooked at Portland's Nostrana and New York's famed Momofuku Noodle Bar, will take over the spot currently housing Northeast Fremont's Chalino later this summer.
Chalino opened last June to somewhat tepid reviews: "Chalino strikes me as a pretty good version of the tostaderia," our reviewer wrote at the time, "though not yet the game-changer I'd love to see." It is slated to shutter in roughly three weeks.
In 2016, Smallwares closed its original Fremont location, where staple dishes included fried kale, candied bacon and fish sauce bowls, scallop sashimi and somen noodles. Wares revived her concept simply as Wares in Sandy Boulevard's indoor cafeteria-style eatery The Zipper last year. Diners have since been able to order pared down versions of Smallwares favorites, as well as added staples like ramen bowls.
Ware tells The Oregonian that she plans to take a more "neighborhood-friendly approach" at the new Chalino space—which apparently means adding burgers, a happy hour and weekend brunches to the line-up.
In its last three weeks, Chalino will hawk its top-shelf mezcal and tequila at half price. So stock up before the fruity sakes and sour beers take over.
