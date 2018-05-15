Shalom Y'all has all the components of the restaurant group's next big hit, but it doesn't go far enough. In ways, it feels derivative of other Toro Bravo restaurants. Variants of shakshuka, the poached-eggs dish turned into a Portland icon by Tasty N Sons, and several dishes directly credited to Mediterranean Exploration Company—MEC Fennel Salad with candied pecans, MEC Lamb Chops—and many more that feel like overly familiar riffs on its mezze plates.