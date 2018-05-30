Before you navigate the bucatini and gravy, though, you must navigate Il Solito's many spaces. The bar's large, loungy seating area is a restaurant unto itself, with sidewalk seating for prime people-watching. The sprawling main dining room is engrossing. The massive open kitchen runs nearly the length of one wall, and with its partitions and alcoves, I always felt there was another nook to explore. Additionally, Bacchus Bar is attached to the hotel lobby, connected to Il Solito by a short hallway.