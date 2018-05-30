The menu at an artisanal ice cream shop has nothing on the craziness you can concoct with the flavors at this snowball cart. You can combine two flavors in each size, starting at $2 for a kid's small. You can go fruity, like coconut and mango, or create an icy latte combo with coffee and vanilla. But no matter what, you should probably get it stuffed with a scoop of ice cream for $1 more. You can also load it up with toppings like sweetened condensed milk or gummy bears.