Though Accanto's menu has clearly evolved since last November, the dining room has not changed, and that is a good thing. The space remains warm and welcoming, with big picture windows bringing in summer's natural light. Floors are wood, tables are well-spaced, chairs are comfortable and the soundtrack muted, all aiding the conversation you want to have but usually cannot. For solo diners, a short chef's counter and comfortable enough bar allow for gazing into the kitchen or at brightly colored artwork that dots the walls.