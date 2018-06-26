1. La Luna
828 SE Ash St., 503-206-4320, lalunapdx.com.
La Luna is the frontrunner for Portland's best new brunch of 2018. Opened in the former Simpatica space, the cafe offers a menu that runs deep, mixing Southern-tinged comfort foods with West Coast-style superfoods: creative fresh-squeezed juice blends, pastries, waffles and the amazing Fat Biscuit breakfast sandwich.
2. Accanto
2838 SE Belmont St., 503-235-4900, accantopdx.com.
The marriage of Taylor Railworks chef Erik Van Kley and neighborhood Italian joint Accanto is a boon to both parties. Van Kley's creativity with global cuisine has elevated the restaurant to a higher plane—even more traditional dishes have taken on a bolder, braver attitude.
3. Happy Bibimbap House 2
4204 NE Halsey St., 971-271-7065, happybibimbaphouse.com.
A Salem favorite, the new Portland Korean spot doesn't have any flashy pan-Asian fusion nonsense—just traditional Korean and Seoul-Chinatown-style grub with a little sushi on the side.
4. Ranch Pizza
1760 NE Dekum St., 971-288-5187, ranchpdx.com.
You no longer have to go to Isaac Brock's bar to get some of the best pizza in town. The Detroit-style pizza pop-up just opened its first brick-and-mortar location, serving its famous "#4," plus something called a "Meat Tornado."
5. Canard
734 E Burnside St., 971-279-2356, canardpdx.com.
Star chef Gabriel Rucker's third, more casual restaurant is inspired equally by Americana junk food and French fine dining.
