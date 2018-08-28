Returning favorites like the candied kale ($11) and the pork-and-sichuan peppercorn chawanmushi ($8) mesh well with food-friendly beers such as Little Beast Saison ($6) and sakes like the versatile Mirror of Truth ($9) from Hiroshima. You might try that with dessert, like the green mochi pandan cake ($7), chopped into little toasted crouton puffs and paired with fresh berries and a tart coulis, which is like the best bread salad you've ever had. I had mine paired with the scallops ($22) over a bed of succotash, corn, beans and slivered Padrón peppers, simmered in Benton's bacon scraps with a numbing XO sauce. Its flavors are so deeply green from the squash and the peppers, yet spicy in a way that is entirely from another catalog—a numbing, tingling green heat, smoothed and quelled by the sake.