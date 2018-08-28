- Holdfast Dining
2131 SE 11th Ave., 503-504-9448, holdfastdining.com.
One of Portland's first breakout pop-up restaurants, Holdfast has made a seamless transition to permanence. The $140 ticket includes the prix fixe meal, drinks and tip, which makes it one of the most affordable of Portland's innovative fine-dining destinations. Recent standouts include house-cured salmon roe beneath minuscule threads of smoked salmon; olive oil-poached baby octopus with Castelvetrano olive puree; and a boneless duck confit.
2. Casa Zoraya
841 N Lombard St., 503-384-2455, casazorayapdx.com.
One of Portland's best dining bargains sits on North Lombard, wedged between a mobile phone shop and a leather bar. The menu at this Peruvian-focused eatery isn't nearly so long as that at Andina, but it takes each dish seriously. The standout is the lomo saltado criollo ($20), a tender, stir-fried sirloin dish in a thick, flavorful sauce that's both spicy and sugary.
3. Sugarpine Drive-In
1208 E Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale, 503-665-6558, sugarpinedrivein.com.
Situated at the gateway to the Gorge, the vibe at Sugarpine is almost that of a camp mess hall, until you remember that camp food was never this good. The pulled-pork sandwich is a balancing act of smoke and sweet, and the waffle grilled cheese is oh-my-God good.
4. Super Deluxe
5000 SE Powell Blvd., eatsuperdeluxe.com.
The hype surrounding Micah Camden's new drive-thru venture has neared In-N-Out proportions. The flagship single deluxe burger has a thin patty, but that allows the edges to brown for a satisfying crunch. It's reminiscent of an old-school Arctic Circle burger slathered in Original Fry Sauce.
5. Wild North
8145 SE 82nd Ave., 971-808-1202, wildnorthpdx.com.
Constructed of raw lumber, the Wild North food cart looks like a snack shack in the woods. Almost everything on the seasonal menu—which currently includes chilled cucumber gazpacho and barbecue-pork roulade—is prepared in its brick pizza oven and inspired by "the outdoors and rustic cooking methods." It is shaping up to be one of the best new food carts of 2018.
