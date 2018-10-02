Plitzko's sourdough comes in its most basic form as an accompaniment to the vegetable hash ($12), which consists of a fried egg perched atop roasted potatoes, steamed broccoli and bacon. It's a dish whose simplicity is belied by its complex flavors, alternating ever so slightly between richness, starch and delicacy within the same bite. But what's most notable is the side of sourdough that humbly occupies the space beside the hash. With a pillowy texture that's still taut and chewy in all the right places, it is bound to give big shots like Ken's and Lovejoy Bakers a run for their money in the coming months.