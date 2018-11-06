About half the eastside menu is made up of highlights from the westside—salads and bowls that provide heaping mounds of vegetables smothered in creamy housemade sauces. Despite its health-conscious menu and white-walled, naturally lit interior, Rabbits Cafe is totally unrefined. Flavors and textures are heaped together with wild abandon. The Zia ($6, $9) is one of the most enthusiastic salads you'll ever eat—barbecue soy curls, green chiles, beans and corn, on top of the crunchy, tahini-smothered kale perfected at the Sudra. Barbecue sauce and tahini are an unlikely combination, but the result is rich and fatty. The tahini dressing pools at the bottom of the bowl, and the soy curls make ideal mops.