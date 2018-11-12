Reo's Ribs is back.
The restaurant had its grand reopening on Nov. 10, a year and a half after the Hollywood neighborhood BBQ joint burned down in a fire.
In May 2017, WW reported, people were seen running away from the fire as it erupted. At the time, Reo's owner, Reo Varnado—who is the uncle of rapper Snoop Dogg—was in California taking part in Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, the TV cooking show hosted by his nephew and Martha Stewart.
"To all the people doing dirty, lowdown, rotten racist shit, your day is gonna come," Varnado said in a video posted soon after the fire.
A crowdfunding campaign to help reopen Reo's was launched the same month as the fire, and an Instagram post by Varnado last November confirmed renovation efforts.
On Thursday, a post on Reo's Ribs' Facebook page showed the kitchen was back in working order. A grand opening celebration on Saturday marks the store's official reopening.
According to the post, a three-tiered grill "the length of an old school Cadillac" that "holds up to 600 racks of ribs" is once again turning out soul food like ribs, brisket, catfish and BBQ chicken.
Comments