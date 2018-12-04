With the "Thursday Gravy" bakso ($15), Pisha-Duffly takes spaghetti noodles and glams them up with pork belly and clam meatballs, basil, crispy fried peanut flakes and a pork hock ragu you'll have to stop yourself from scooping the last remnants of out of the bowl with your fingers. Like the carbonara, it's a turn so simple and thoughtful you'll wonder why you can't do it yourself in your own kitchen at 3 am. The short answer is because Pisha-Duffly has years of experience in top-shelf kitchens—including Beard-nominated Asian fusion spot Honey Paw—but don't let that stop you from putting furikake and Chinese sausage into a can of Chef Boyardee if that's your thing.