Aviv's sense of whimsy is evident in everything from the serene nature footage that silently plays on a screen in the restaurant to the slushielike Gimmel cocktail ($9), a variation of a gimlet that's named after the Hebrew symbol for charity. A year and a half after Aviv's opening, the menu has grown to include more experimental dishes, like deep-fried mushroom "calamari" ($13) and jackfruit brisket ($14). But the relatively straightforward stuff, shawarma and falafel plates ($15 each) for instance, are still the most satisfying. There's a long list of incredibly creamy hummus to choose from, but the cilantro and chili zhoug ($7) is hard to beat. Fried in tahini and aromatic za'atar, the side of cauliflower ($6) is one of the most delicious things on the menu, and it's emblematic of what Aviv does best—vegetables served as utterly decadent flavor bombs.