The husband-and-wife team behind this little Indian spot make some of the best dosas ($9-$18) in Portland—wafer-thin South Indian lentil and rice crepes rolled up and stuffed with meat or potatoes or both. Alongside spice-crusted Chicken 65 ($9)—an appetizer of deep-fried chicken nuggets—get any dosa with masala filling and you'll be equally transported, especially the style made famous in the city of Mysore, which has gunpowder potatoes bolstered by a hearty lentil stew.