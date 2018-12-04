Dove Vivi's signature cornmeal crust traveled up the coast from L.A., but if someone told you this is how they do pizza in Appalachia, it'd be easy to believe, particularly given the dining room's twee-rustic décor. The pies ($25.75 whole) arrive in a skillet—each variation has its own buttery essence. And those distinct crusts pair especially well with the veggie options, which include sweet corn, roasted eggplant and marinated bell peppers.