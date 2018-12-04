Every broth ($11-$12) served at Marukin is excellent—spicy, miso, shio, whatever—and each bowl contains a stew of garnish, from deep-green spinach to kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, a molten-centered egg and tender chashu pork. But it's all about that deep, hazy, porky tonkotsu shoyu bone broth. Light for its style, it remains buttery in its depths, a rich cradle for gently springy noodles. The broth feels impossible in both its delicacy and its depth, digging deep into the marrow of comfort.