OK Omens is the delightful casual sibling to Castagna, with a menu full of sharable, value-priced gems. The oozy cheddar-filled beignets ($8) have justifiably received a lot of love, but even better are the chunks of caramel-dark Little T bread and brie butter ($5). The torito ($12) is an amply portioned Caesar-ish salad with tangy cilantro dressing, corn-nut bits instead of croutons, and cotija cheese subbing for the traditional Parmesan. And it's the vegetable dishes here that are the highlight. During a late-summer visit, some standouts included the tender green beans and grilled squash ($12) with chimichurri pesto and the roasted carrots with black garlic hoisin ($10).